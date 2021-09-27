What happened to Kristina Ward? Family, Mounties looking for answers 4 years later
It's been four years since an Abbotsford woman vanished and Mounties in Langley are renewing their calls for clues in the hope of bringing closure to her family.
On Sept. 27, 2017, 20-year-old Kristina Ward told her mom she was going to meet friends in Langley. No one has seen or heard from her since.
On Monday, Mounties and Ward's family will once again review surveillance video, taken at 104 Avenue near 144 Street in Surrey, which shows the final time she was seen. The video, which was taken between 7:50 and 8:45 p.m. on the day she went missing, shows Ward walking behind a man with a bike.
Mounties said Ward's disappearance remains an active case. They've received several tips related to Ward, but none have been fruitful, they said.
"We are wanting to raise the public’s awareness concerning Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Canada," Ward's mom, Lee Anne, said in a news release.
"Sadly, Kristina’s name has been added to the database list of MMIWG. No one has come forward on her disappearance to provide tips; it’s like she has vanished. We need to end the silence of an epidemic on so many missing/murdered Indigenous people. If you know something – say something, be a voice for others."
Ward is described as 5'5" tall and about 130 pounds. She has curly brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annamie Paul resigning as leader of the Green Party
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Annamie Paul resigning as leader of the Green Party
Embattled Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is resigning, announcing Monday that she is starting the process of her withdrawal from the role. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
'Take time': Former detainee offers advice on moving forward to Spavor, Kovrig
A B.C. man who was detained in China in 2014, says it took him more than a year to feel normal again after he was released, but it may take Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor even longer to readjust to life in Canada.
U.K. mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortages at pumps
Lines of cars formed at British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease the supply disruptions, triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
Unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga Beach, Ont. frustrates residents, business owners
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to more than 400 calls over the weekend from frustrated residents and business owners over an unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga Beach.
'A Canadian way to fight back': Man with multiple sclerosis to portage from Toronto to Montreal for MS research
A Montreal man diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is set to portage 700 kilometres from Toronto to Montreal in order to raise money for MS research.
Businesses, schools and cities to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Businesses, cities and schools across Canada are preparing to follow the federal government's decision to observe the day, in some cases stepping up because provinces won't.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | More Vancouver Island schools report COVID-19 clusters
There are now 10 case clusters at Vancouver Island schools, according to the health authority.
-
NEW
NEW | Power outage in Ucluelet, Tofino affects thousands
Several thousand BC Hydro customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island are without power Monday morning.
-
BC Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to fatal crash near Parksville
BC Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Mid-Island Friday night.
Calgary
-
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
-
Grizzly bear attack in Kananaskis Country sends man to hospital
A man is in hospital after encountering a grizzly bear and her two cubs while hiking in Kananaskis country Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A summery, blustery Monday in Calgary, then fall-like for a few days
This is certainly a fine way to kick off your week!
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | New places for familiar councillors? More than new names to city's overhauled electoral wards
The redrawn boundaries attempt to better balance the population of each ward and shed the traditional numbering system for Indigenous ward names.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton's new Indigenous ward names, explained
The City of Edmonton's 12 wards have new Indigenous names and re-designed boundaries.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton election ward profile: Nakota Isga
Nakota Isga has three candidates in the 2021 municipal election, including incumbent Andrew Knack.
Toronto
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day, 7-day average continues to drop
For the third day in a row Ontario has reported fewer than 700 new COVID-19 infections as the seven-day average of daily cases continues to drop.
-
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
-
Toronto preparing to vaccinate kids ages five and up for COVID-19 when the time comes
Toronto Public Health (TPH) announced Monday that it is getting ready to vaccinate children ages five and up.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annamie Paul resigning as leader of the Green Party
Embattled Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is resigning, announcing Monday that she is starting the process of her withdrawal from the role. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
-
Quebec adds 519 new COVID-19 cases, patients in ICU rise by 5
Quebec is reporting 519 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, more than 72 per cent of which were among unvaccinated people.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec announces free consultation service for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence
The Quebec government has announced a free consultation service for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence in the province.
Winnipeg
-
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
-
Hallmark movie set takes over Winnipeg's Exchange District
Fall may have just begun a few days ago, but it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Sunday in Winnipeg’s Exchange District.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annamie Paul resigning as leader of the Green Party
Embattled Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is resigning, announcing Monday that she is starting the process of her withdrawal from the role. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Saskatoon elementary schools
On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared outbreaks at Chief Whitecap, Ernest Lindner and W.P. Bate Schools, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).
-
Why coffee could cost more at groceries, cafes
As if a cup of coffee wasn't expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers' costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down to your local cafe before the end of the year.
-
North Battleford elementary school moves to online learning
A North Battleford elementary school has transitioned to online learning due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases at the school.
Regina
-
Find your sleep 'sweet spot' to protect your brain as you age, study suggests
How long older adults sleep could affect their brain health, according to a study published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology. Disrupted sleep is common in late life, the study authors wrote, and associated with changes in cognitive function.
-
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.
-
Sask. hospital workers record morale-boosting music video
Frontline healthcare workers in Prince Albert choreographed a music video in an effort to boost hospital morale.
Atlantic
-
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
-
Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass killing holds first of four community open houses
About 50 people from the community of Debert, N.S., turned out to meet investigators from the commission of inquiry investigating the mass killing that claimed 22 lives in the central and northern parts of Nova Scotia last year.
-
New Brunswick announces one COVID-19 related death; 82 new cases Sunday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19-related death, as well as 82 new cases on Sunday.
London
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day, 7-day average continues to drop
For the third day in a row Ontario has reported fewer than 700 new COVID-19 infections as the seven-day average of daily cases continues to drop.
-
Homecoming parties ramp up Saturday night
It was a slower start than what is typically seen during Western’s Homecoming weekend, but once the weather and police presence cleared, that seemed to change
-
Stunt driving traffic stop leads to drug bust
A driver in Norfolk County earned themselves more than just a ticket after being pulled over for stunt driving.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay students asked to make amends for anti-Semitism: school board
More fallout following the disturbing video that was circulating social media showing a group of students displaying anti-Semitic behaviour on the field at a North Bay school.
-
North Bay police investigating threat involving high school
North Bay police say there is no threat to the safety of students or staff at a local high school following a threat made on social media.
-
Suspicious vehicle fire in Lively under investigation
Sudbury police and fire crews were called to the scene of what has been deemed a suspicious fire on Sixth Avenue in Lively early Sunday morning. An investigation is underway.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day, 7-day average continues to drop
For the third day in a row Ontario has reported fewer than 700 new COVID-19 infections as the seven-day average of daily cases continues to drop.
-
Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo; power outage in area
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.
-
'It was much more tame than normal': Gathering restrictions temper homecoming weekend in Waterloo Region
Thousands of students and alumni came through Waterloo Region over the weekend to partake in homecomings at nearby universities, and Waterloo’s mayor said COVID-19 restrictions appear to have been obeyed.