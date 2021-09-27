What happened to Kristina Ward? Family, Mounties looking for answers 4 years later

Vancouver -

It's been four years since an Abbotsford woman vanished and Mounties in Langley are renewing their calls for clues in the hope of bringing closure to her family.

On Sept. 27, 2017, 20-year-old Kristina Ward told her mom she was going to meet friends in Langley. No one has seen or heard from her since.

On Monday, Mounties and Ward's family will once again review surveillance video, taken at 104 Avenue near 144 Street in Surrey, which shows the final time she was seen. The video, which was taken between 7:50 and 8:45 p.m. on the day she went missing, shows Ward walking behind a man with a bike.

Mounties said Ward's disappearance remains an active case. They've received several tips related to Ward, but none have been fruitful, they said.

"We are wanting to raise the public’s awareness concerning Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Canada," Ward's mom, Lee Anne, said in a news release.

"Sadly, Kristina’s name has been added to the database list of MMIWG. No one has come forward on her disappearance to provide tips; it’s like she has vanished. We need to end the silence of an epidemic on so many missing/murdered Indigenous people. If you know something – say something, be a voice for others."

Ward is described as 5'5" tall and about 130 pounds. She has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.