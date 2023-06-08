'We need to bring people back here': Condo proposal sparks debate in Vancouver's Chinatown

A parking lot that is the proposed site of a condo development in Chinatown is seen in Vancouver, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The nondescript parking lot at the centre of debate about the future of Vancouver's historic Chinatown is unchanged in the six years since plans to build a condo tower there were shot down by the city's development permit board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A parking lot that is the proposed site of a condo development in Chinatown is seen in Vancouver, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The nondescript parking lot at the centre of debate about the future of Vancouver's historic Chinatown is unchanged in the six years since plans to build a condo tower there were shot down by the city's development permit board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener