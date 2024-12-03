Pedestrian struck by car on Steveston Highway, portion of road closed

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car at the Steveston Highway off-ramp in Richmond, B.C.

The pedestrian was crossing at a marked crosswalk at the Highway 99 off-ramp when she was hit, said Richmond RCMP, who were called to the incident shortly after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning,

Police have closed the area around the Steveston Highway exit and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, including the Westminster Highway.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been co-operative with the investigation, which is being led by Richmond RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT), said police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or captured dash cam video of it Tuesday morning is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Richmond_CCIT@rcmp-grc.gc.ca , or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2024-38238, if they wish to remain anonymous.

Cpl. Kenneth Lau said the incident should serve as a reminder for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and anticipate pedestrians crossing at crosswalks.

“Pedestrians are reminded to make eye contact with the driver and ensure they acknowledge your intent to cross," he said.

Earlier Tuesday morning DriveBC said the collision blocked the westbound lanes shortly before 6:45 a.m.

An update issued just before 7 a.m. said one westbound lane and one eastbound lane have been opened, yet drivers are warned to still expect delays due to congestion in both directions at the off-ramps.

The incident marks one of a number of crashes that occurred across the region as heavy fog Tuesday morning reduced visibility to near-zero for drivers.

More to come...