'Several unanswered questions' after 2 youths stabbed in Langley, RCMP say

Authorities are investigating after two youths were found stabbed in the Aldergrove community of Langley Township early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Langley RCMP said officers responded to a 911 call near 28 Avenue and 273 Street shortly before 4 a.m., and arrived to find two young people suffering injuries "consistent with being stabbed."

The two victims were found in separate, but nearby areas, authorities said. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The investigation is in its early stages, with several unanswered questions remaining," the Langley RCMP detachment said in its news release. "No suspect details or information is known."

Authorities have not released any information on a possible motive, but said the two victims know each other, and that the stabbings appear to be connected.

Area residents have been told to expect officers canvassing the neighbourhood and looking for witnesses Tuesday.

Langley RCMP asked anyone with information to contact the detachment at 604-532-3200.