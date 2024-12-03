B.C. nurse suspended 8 months for sharing patient records

A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for eight months after inappropriately accessing and sharing private patient health information, according to the professional regulator.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says Lindsey Rints of Duncan gained access and shared the personal health records in October 2022.

A notice published on the college's website says an inquiry panel approved a consent agreement between the nurse and the college on Nov. 28.

According to the notice, the terms of the agreement include the suspension of Rints's nursing registration for eight months and a professional reprimand.

The nurse must also undergo remedial education in nursing ethics, privacy and boundaries, and must meet with a professional standards and guidance consultant before being reinstated, according to the regulator.

"Nurses are only permitted to access personal and health information for purposes that are consistent with their professional responsibilities and are not permitted to access the health records of patients who are not in their care," the notice says.

"Additionally, nurses may only disclose personal and health information as required to meet their professional responsibilities and/or as required under the law."

The college inquiry committee is satisfied the terms of the agreement will protect the public, the notice concluded.