Near zero visibility from dense fog causes multiple accidents in Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada has reissued fog advisories for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
The weather agency posted a bulletin on its website Monday night as a thick haze descended on much of the region.
The advisory was then renewed Tuesday morning, as some drivers struggled to see beyond the hood of their cars on their commutes to work and school.
“A ridge of high pressure over southern B.C. is creating favourable conditions for the development of low cloud and dense fog,” wrote Environment Canada.
The Burnaby Lake stretch of Highway 1was particularly foggy, reflecting what the weather agency had warned would be “near-zero visibility.”
“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” wrote Environment Canada.
North Vancouver RCMP responded to multiple accidents due to dense fog Monday night.
“If you’re driving, please turn on your taillights, reduce your speed, and leave plenty of space between vehicles. Let’s all get home safely!” It wrote on social media platform X.
The fog is expected to slowly lift by late morning, but could return in the evening.
Should Canada be America's 51st state? Trump was 'teasing us,' says minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with all opposition leaders today before question period to brief them about his meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Canada Post strike: Kids no longer need to mail their letters to Santa by the end of the week
Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season.
South Korean president says he will lift martial law after lawmakers vote to reject his move
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said early Wednesday that he would soon lift the military rule he imposed overnight, after the parliament voted to reject his martial law declaration.
Canadian woman stranded in Syria as civil war escalates
It is the first time control of the city has shifted since 2016, when government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, defeated the rebels who controlled Aleppo's eastern districts.
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Jaguar reveals first concept car after controversial rebrand
British luxury automaker Jaguar has revealed its Type 00 concept car, the first glimpse of a new electric vehicle following a controversial rebrand that has divided opinion.
Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say
Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic says Joe Biden should release 'normal citizens' like him after Hunter Biden pardon
Joseph Maldonado, who is known as 'Joe Exotic' from Netflix's 'Tiger King,' said President Joe Biden should pardon anybody who has filed for a clemency application, including himself.
B.C. nurse suspended 8 months for sharing patient records
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for eight months after inappropriately accessing and sharing private patient health information, according to the professional regulator.
'A piece of our hearts missing:' B.C. family announces tragic end to search for missing man with dementia
A 64-year-old man who went missing from his Saanich long-term care home last month has been found deceased on the Westshore – with his wallet and Cleveland Browns trading cards, according to family.
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Results of Alberta town's crosswalk vote reflects democratic process: mayor
An Alberta mayor says his town's vote to ban Pride and other flags and crosswalks from public property reflects democracy in action.
Local elementary students stuff a bus full of food for families in need
Students from various schools gathered to fill an Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) bus full of food for a good cause Tuesday morning.
Man facing multiple charges in connection with shooting south of Edmonton
Charges have been laid in a shooting south of Edmonton more than three months ago.
Person found dead in Taradale home with high CO levels: CFD
A person was found dead in a Taradale home where emergency crews discovered high levels of carbon monoxide.
Calgary man who drove U-Haul over wife sentenced to 15 years
A Calgary man who killed in wife in 2020 when he drove over her in a loaded U-Haul has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Calgary Flames to honour Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
Former Calgary Flames favourite Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will be honoured Tuesday night at the team's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Hurricanes add Yager, Unger in blockbuster deal with Warriors
The Lethbridge Hurricanes received forward Brayden Yager and goalie Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in an 11-asset blockbuster trade on Monday.
Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert
The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert.
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
RCMP investigating double homicide in Portage la Prairie
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a double homicide in Portage la Prairie.
Winnipeg crews respond to Young Street Fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services (WFPS) extinguish early morning fire on Young Street.
Attempted murder charge laid after home invasion, series of hit and runs in Regina
Two people in Regina are facing a list of charges following a series of alleged acts that include a home invasion, multiple collisions and attempted murder.
Man fined more than $10K after 35 walleye found in Sask. home, elephant ivory rosaries and rings seized
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a man is facing a fine of $10,550 after 35 walleye fish were found in his Saskatchewan home and four rosaries and three rings made of elephant ivory were seized after an initial search of luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Saskatoon city council raises property taxes 4.96% next year
Saskatoon city councillors approved a municipal budget that will raise property taxes 4.96 per cent in 2025.
-
Saskatoon city council agrees to raise budget for sixth snowstorm, increases taxes 4.96%
Saskatoon city councillors have added more money to the city’s snow and ice budget.
Process around Ontario Place redevelopment was 'unfair' and didn't follow rules: AG
Ontario's auditor general is slamming the Ford government for failing to follow proper process around the redevelopment of Ontario Place, including a revelation that senior staff communicated directly with Therme Canada and other applicants while proposals were still being accepted.
First snowfall expected for Toronto this week
Toronto is expecting it's first snowfall of the season this week.
Here are some of the key takeaways from the Ontario Auditor General’s report
Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence released her first annual report at Queen’s Park Tuesday, taking a fine comb to a range of government actions and programs, from the Ontario Place redevelopment to its approach on handling the opioid crisis. Here are some of the highlights.
Dube tables bill that would force new doctors to stay in public system for 5 years
New doctors trained at Quebec universities might soon have to spend the first five years of their practice in the public system.
Quebec prisons on lockdown after correctional officer severely beaten
Quebec prisons were in lockdown on Tuesday after a correction officer at the Sorel-Tracy detention centre was attacked this week.
Montreal police set up checkpoints for winter tires
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were out on Tuesday stopping drivers and checking their tires to be sure they were ready for winter.
Jewish pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Ottawa Parliament building
A group of Jewish-Canadian activists protesting Israel's ongoing armed offensive in Gaza have occupied a parliamentary building in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Ottawa could receive up to 15 cm of snow this week
Ottawa residents might soon have to start plowing their driveways with the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
Power being restored after outage affects thousands in Gatineau
Hydro-Québec says power is being restored in some places after an extensive outage affected thousands of Gatineau residents on Tuesday.
Snow, rain, and wind expected for Maritimes this week with early December storm
A developing low pressure skirting colder air in place across eastern parts of the country will bring snow, rain, and wind to the Maritimes on Thursday.
Halifax council narrowly votes down motion to scrap designated locations for encampments
A motion to remove Halifax’s controversial designated locations list for homeless encampments was narrowly defeated in council chambers on Tuesday after a heated debate.
Canada-wide warrant issued for N.B. man convicted of armed robbery, assault
Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Charges laid after 'shelter in place' in Tillsonburg
Police in Tillsonburg have seized a firearm and illegal drugs after an investigation last week.
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener
OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.
School closures and bus cancellations, more squalls expected Tuesday morning
It remains a winter wonderland across the London region, with snow blanketing midwestern Ontario.
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener
OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.
Teddy Bear Toss happening tonight at the Aud
Calling all Kitchener Rangers fans! The Teddy Bear Toss returns for tonight's game against the Brantford Bulldogs.
Waterloo water main break causes traffic slowdowns
Traffic on Weber Street North has been reduced to one lane in each direction after a water main break near Lincoln Road.
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.