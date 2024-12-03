Near zero visibility from dense fog causes multiple accidents in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has reissued fog advisories for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The weather agency posted a bulletin on its website Monday night as a thick haze descended on much of the region.

The advisory was then renewed Tuesday morning, as some drivers struggled to see beyond the hood of their cars on their commutes to work and school.

“A ridge of high pressure over southern B.C. is creating favourable conditions for the development of low cloud and dense fog,” wrote Environment Canada.

The Burnaby Lake stretch of Highway 1was particularly foggy, reflecting what the weather agency had warned would be “near-zero visibility.”

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” wrote Environment Canada.

North Vancouver RCMP responded to multiple accidents due to dense fog Monday night.

“If you’re driving, please turn on your taillights, reduce your speed, and leave plenty of space between vehicles. Let’s all get home safely!” It wrote on social media platform X.

The fog is expected to slowly lift by late morning, but could return in the evening.