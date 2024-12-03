Vancouver Island couple wins $1M on Lotto Max

A couple on Vancouver Island is $1 million richer after winning big on a Lotto Max draw last month.

Gail and Thoams Hewitt from Duncan told the B.C. Lottery Corporation they plan on buying a new car and renovating their kitchen with the windfall.

“My brain was numb, I was excited,” Thomas said of the moment he found out in a Friday media release from the corporation.

“Very exciting,” added Gail, on how it feels to win.

The couple bought the winning ticket at Walmart on Drinkwater Road in Duncan, according to the BCLC.

The corporation says British Columbians have redeemed more than $126 million from Lotto Max so far in 2024.

The odds of winning a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize or the main jackpot on a Lotto Max ticket are roughly one in 33 million.