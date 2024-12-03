Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say

Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.

In a statement Tuesday, the Vancouver Police Department says the attack happened at 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 28, when a 28-year-old man was walking alone on W. Georgia Street, near the Hudson's Bay department store.

Surveillance video shared by police shows another man lunge at the victim and strike him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Investigators say the victim sustained facial injuries but did not require treatment in hospital.

"This was a completely unprovoked and violent sucker-punch on a total stranger," Sgt. Steve Addison said in the statement.

"Given this level of random violence, we have serious concerns that another innocent person could be assaulted and badly injured by this suspect," he added.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late 20s who was wearing dark pants and a checkered shirt at the time of the assault. The suspect reportedly ran toward Granville Street immediately after the attack.

Investigators say some people who witnessed the incident left the scene before speaking with police.

"It's imperative that we work quickly to gather all evidence from eyewitnesses and take this person into custody as soon as possible," Addison said.

"As our investigation continues, we'd like to speak to anyone who was present in the moments prior to the assault, as well as those who helped the victim after he was attacked," he added.

"These eyewitnesses may have important information about the suspect's behaviour and state of mind at the time of the assault."

Anyone who saw the incident or can identify the assailant is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-4022.