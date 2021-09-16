Victim of shooting at Vancouver luxury hotel identified; vehicle fire also under investigation

Vancouver -

The victim of a shooting at an upscale hotel near Vancouver's waterfront has been identified.

Vancouver police said the man found unresponsive in the Fairmont Pacific Rim's parkade was 35-year-old Amandeep Manj. He was found by a witness and pronounced dead at the scene.

A huge police presence formed around the hotel after the victim was discovered, and the hotel's parkade was cordoned off with police tape.

No arrests have been made in connection to Manj's death and police haven't released any further details about him, including whether he was known to investigators.

Early Thursday morning, two residential streets in East Vancouver were behind police tape after a burned vehicle was found overnight.

Witnesses say when crews arrived at the intersection of Penticton and Charles streets, a truck was engulfed in flames.

Police haven't released details on the cause of the fire or said if it's related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Officers did say they are trying to figure out whether it is tied to the shooting.

“Our investigators are working to determine if there is a connection between this arson and yesterday’s murder," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.