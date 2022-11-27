Vancouver soccer fans pack pubs for World Cup match

It was a disappointing loss Sunday morning for soccer fans, after Canada's men's team lost 4-1 to Croatia in the World Cup.

Sports bars in Vancouver were packed with passionate fans cheering on the history-making team despite the major time difference.

The semi-final match was played at 8 a.m. PST, but that didn’t prevent fans like Frank Trentadue from setting his alarm clock early to get a seat at Mahony’s Tavern in False Creek.

"We pulled ourselves out of bed and enjoyed the experience,” Trentadue said.

“We’re fans of the world cup, we were excited to see Canada in the game or in the world cup this time around and because they haven’t been there for so long, it’s pretty special.”

"I can't say one team is better than the other. Even leading up to this, I think they're very well matched,” Daniella Carelli, Trentadue’s wife said.

Carelli is Croatian, creating some friendly tension with her Canadian husband.

The pair were among a crowd of enthusiastic fans who packed the restaurant, many dressed in red and white as Canadian flags hung from the ceiling.

"It's early in the morning here but you still get so many people in, people are excited,” Brian Mahon the Bar Manager of Mahony's said.

“It’s a great way for people to get together and enjoy each other and the city and the game”

The loudest cheers came as Alphonso Davies ended the team’s scoring drought.

Even if it wasn’t a win on the field, it was still a success for pubs and bars like Mahony's that opened early to show the world cup match on the big screen.