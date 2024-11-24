Man charged with murder in East Vancouver woman's death

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in an East Vancouver home this weekend, and police say the suspect and victim were married.

In an update Sunday, the Vancouver Police Department identified the 26-year-old victim as Roshnee Gurung. Authorities have not said how she died, only that she was “discovered deceased” in a house on Renfrew Avenue late Friday night when police responded to a 911 call.

Tenzin Choigey, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody and his next court appearance is set for Tuesday.

Choigey has also been charged with the aggravated assault of a 27-year-old man who “sustained serious injuries in the incident.” The male victim has not been identified.

Court records show the case has been designated as a K files.

"For administrative and record-keeping purposes, the BC Prosecution Service identifies and designates every intimate partner violence case approved for prosecution as a 'K' file by including a 'K' in the registry number of the court and Crown file," the manual for prosecutors in the province says.

Asked about the relationship between Gurung and Choigey, a VPD spokesperson said they “were married.”