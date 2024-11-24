Good Samaritan stabbed after attempting to stop shoplifter in Olympic Village

Four people have been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a 63-year-old man who attempted to stop a shoplifter in Olympic Village over the weekend, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening, when a security officer at a liquor store near Manitoba Street and 1st Avenue attempted to stop a shoplifter, said the Vancouver Police Department in a statement issued Sunday.

A man who was passing by attempted to help the security officer and was stabbed by the alleged shoplifter, resulting in a serious injury.

The VPD said officers who arrived on the scene had provided immediate, emergency first aid to the man, applying a tourniquet to slow the bleeding from the wound.

The suspect had fled the scene along with his three accomplices, but officers were able to view security footage of the group and track them down shortly after midnight, the VPD said.

The stabbing suspect, a 21-year-old man from Surrey, and the accomplices, an 18-year-old man from Richmond, a 16-year-old girl from Surrey, and a 16-year-old girl from New Westminster, were located near Granville and Robson streets.

All four have been released from custody with bail conditions, with the stabbing suspect due to face criminal charges.

“This is another violent incident that underscores the realities small businesses, their staff, and shoppers face every day,” says Sgt. Steve Addison, VPD spokesperson.

“Nobody should be subjected to this level of violence at their work or in their community. We wish the victim a full recovery, and we’re grateful to have made quick arrests in this case.”