Vancouver Police Board member resigns over social media posts

    Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A member of the Vancouver Police Board was asked to resign after social media posts surfaced that made her continued service on the oversight body “untenable,” according to the chair.

    Comfort Sakoma-Fadguba was serving as the board’s vice-chair when screen shots of comments posted to Instagram began circulating Friday. The Instagram account has since been set to private.

    In a series of posts Sakoma -Fadguba expounded on – among other things – the impact of multiculturalism on “Canadian values,” the importance of Canada “staying true” to its Christian heritage, and the need to move past “woke culture.”

    Board chair Frank Chong posted a statement to the board’s website over the weekend, saying he had asked for and received Sakoma-Fadguba’s resignation.

    “Recent statements posted on social media by the vice chair of the Vancouver Police Board do not reflect the values of the board and are inconsistent with our code of conduct,” Chong wrote.

    “While I value the many contributions Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba has made as a member of this Board since 2022, these statements have made her continued service on the board untenable.”

    Sakoma-Fadugba’s profile has been removed from the board’s website, but a social media post announcing her appointment in 2022 described her as having “an impressive background in business, community service and expanding equity, diversity and inclusion in all aspects of life.”

    CTV News has reached out to Sakoma-Fadguba for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

