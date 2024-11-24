Vancouver Police Board member resigns over social media posts
A member of the Vancouver Police Board was asked to resign after social media posts surfaced that made her continued service on the oversight body “untenable,” according to the chair.
Comfort Sakoma-Fadguba was serving as the board’s vice-chair when screen shots of comments posted to Instagram began circulating Friday. The Instagram account has since been set to private.
In a series of posts Sakoma -Fadguba expounded on – among other things – the impact of multiculturalism on “Canadian values,” the importance of Canada “staying true” to its Christian heritage, and the need to move past “woke culture.”
Board chair Frank Chong posted a statement to the board’s website over the weekend, saying he had asked for and received Sakoma-Fadguba’s resignation.
“Recent statements posted on social media by the vice chair of the Vancouver Police Board do not reflect the values of the board and are inconsistent with our code of conduct,” Chong wrote.
“While I value the many contributions Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba has made as a member of this Board since 2022, these statements have made her continued service on the board untenable.”
Sakoma-Fadugba’s profile has been removed from the board’s website, but a social media post announcing her appointment in 2022 described her as having “an impressive background in business, community service and expanding equity, diversity and inclusion in all aspects of life.”
CTV News has reached out to Sakoma-Fadguba for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident
Second Cup Café has closed one of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thursday.
‘It’s pretty emotional:’ N.B. family escape fire, plan to rebuild home
A family in Riverview, N.B., is making plans for Christmas and the future after escaping a fire in their home on November, 14.
'Still working full time on it:' One year later police continue to search for gunman in Caledon double murder linked to ex-Olympian
One year after a couple was shot and killed in their Caledon home in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity, Ontario Provincial Police say they are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.
Scurvy resurgence highlights issues of food insecurity in Canada's rural and remote areas
A disease often thought to only affect 18th century sailors is reemerging in Canada.
A man called 911 for help during a home invasion. Las Vegas police fatally shot him
A Las Vegas man called for police help during a home invasion before an officer fatally shot him, according to authorities and 911 calls.
These royal residences are opening their doors this Christmas
Not so long ago, if you wanted to spend Christmas with the royal family, the only way to get close was to press your nose up to the TV screen during the monarch’s Christmas speech.
Cat caught in hunting snare rescued by BC SPCA
Donations are ramping up for a BC SPCA cat with a mangled paw after being caught in a hunting snare, one of a rising number of pets to fall prey to the hunting device.
Jannik Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands for its second consecutive Davis Cup
Jannik Sinner clinched Italy’s second consecutive Davis Cup title and capped his breakthrough season by beating Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor.
Lotto Max jackpot hits $80M for second time ever
The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 million for just the second time in Canadian lottery history.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Hydro says power almost fully restored after B.C. windstorms
British Columbia's electric utility says it has restored power to almost all customers who suffered outages during the bomb cyclone earlier this week, but strong wind from a new storm has made repairs difficult in some areas.
-
Fall legislative sitting scrapped in B.C. as Speaker Chouhan confirmed to serve again
There won't be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.
-
Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talks carry on over weekend
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Edmonton
-
Electric cars a 'hot commodity' in Alberta despite misconceptions
Electric vehicles are off Alberta car lots, despite what experts say are some ongoing misconceptions about the technology.
-
Podkolzin snaps scoring slump in Oilers win over Rangers
Vasily Podkolzin vowed there's more to come after his first goal with the Edmonton Oilers. Podkolzin scored the game’s first goal and Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist for the Oilers in a 6-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday.
-
Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talks carry on over weekend
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.
Calgary
-
Snowfall warning lifted but flurries remain in Sunday forecast
The snowfall warning for Calgary has been lifted after a Saturday snowstorm socked the city, but there are still flurries in the forecast for Sunday.
-
Revival of Pospisil, power play fuels Flames to 4-3 shootout win over Wild
A week ago, the Calgary Flames were winning despite Martin Pospisil's slump and the NHL club's weak power play.
-
Want to go out? Calgary stages jammed as holiday performing arts scene set to take flight
Calgary stages are about to become very busy.
Lethbridge
-
Snow routes declared active for Lethbridge starting at 9 a.m. Monday
Snow routes were declared active in Lethbridge, the city posted on its website. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, parking restrictions will be in effect for streets declared to be snow routes.
-
Hurricanes road misery continues with 6-3 loss to Winterhawks in Portland
The Hurricanes dropped their third straight game on Friday night, losing 6-3 to the Winterhawks in Portland.
-
Emergency water main break disrupts traffic on 5 Avenue North in Lethbridge
City crews are working to repair an emergency water main break on 5 Avenue North between 28 Street North and 29 Street North Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg postal workers still collecting letters to Santa amid ongoing strike
Here's how Winnipeg families can still deliver their letters to Santa amid the ongoing Canada Post workers' strike.
-
Have you seen Bostyn? Winnipeg police search for missing teenager
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon.
-
The Thriftmas Special: The benefits of second-hand holiday shopping
The holidays may be a time for family, joy and togetherness, but they can also be hard on the wallet.
Regina
-
Regina slammed with second snowstorm inside a week
Regina is digging itself out yet again – mere days after it was slammed with the first major snowfall of the season.
-
Dinosaur discovery reveals more about ancient Saskatchewan
Researchers from McGill University have discovered a first of its kind fossil specimen for Saskatchewan.
-
Navy wife brings together local authors for inaugural book fair
Sixteen local authors and book publishers gathered Saturday for the first ever Regina Bookwyrm’s Book Fair, organized by a Navy wife.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon schools will be closed Monday following heavy snowfall
Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) has announced that all schools will be closed on Monday due to heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions.
-
Saskatoon digs out from another snowfall
Saskatoon residents are digging out from another major snowfall that blanketed the city overnight.
-
'I'm excited to take it on': Saskatoon businesses weigh in on GST exemption
Some local businesses say the federal government’s recent plan to pull back GST on several items is a positive initiative, but it should have been rolled out earlier in the holiday season.
Toronto
-
Walking pneumonia is on the rise in Canada, but what about Ontario?
Doctors and emergency rooms across Canada have said they are seeing an unusual rise in walking pneumonia cases, particularly in children, but what about here in Ontario?
-
'It's an optimistic space:' Inside Toronto's new drug withdrawal centre
Joshua Orson sits on the edge of a bed in a bright, clean room, thinking about his journey from addict to health-care worker.
-
Routes to avoid during the 120th Santa Claus Parade on Sunday
The 120th Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto on Sunday and will bring along some road closures.
Montreal
-
Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident
Second Cup Café has closed one of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thursday.
-
Two suspicious fires in Rawdon
Provincial police (SQ) are investigating two suspicious fires on the same street within 24 hours in the municipality of Rawdon.
-
Montreal police chief expects additional arrests following anti-NATO protest
Montreal's police chief says he expects more arrests stemming from a Friday anti-NATO protest that turned violent, with smashed windows and burned cars in downtown Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Police lay more charges against pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Ottawa
Three people were arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Sandy Hill apartment building evacuated for high levels of carbon monoxide
Ottawa firefighters evacuated an apartment building in Sandy Hill after detecting high levels of carbon monoxide on Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s pretty emotional:’ N.B. family escape fire, plan to rebuild home
A family in Riverview, N.B., is making plans for Christmas and the future after escaping a fire in their home on November, 14.
-
Nova Scotia retirement community asks people to ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’
The Berkeley retirement community is asking people to “Be a Santa to a Senior” by making a donation until December 9 at one of their four locations in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
Man arrested in Saint John, N.B., for weapons offences
Saint John Police Force in Saint John, N.B., arrested a 30-year-old man for weapons related offenses on Saturday.
London
-
World Champion Jennifer Ogg of London, Ont. among inductees in Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame
When Jennifer Ogg signed up an Ironman race in Cozumel, Mex., she had no idea that months later, she’d get the call to be inducted into the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame.
-
Two displaced in $200,000 house fire
The London Fire Department was on scene of a house fire in the city on Sunday.
-
Kitchener
-
Kitchener auto repair shop hosts fundraiser for children with disabilities, joined by hockey legend Wendel Clark
An auto repair shop based in Kitchener held a special fundraiser Saturday to help children and youth with physical disabilities, with former Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark in attendance.
-
Colleges and universities face job cuts, deficits amid international student cap
Groups representing post-secondary institutions say this may just be the tip of the iceberg, as dramatic drops in international student enrolment exacerbate some schools' existing budget shortfalls.
-
Walking pneumonia is on the rise in Canada, but what about Ontario?
Doctors and emergency rooms across Canada have said they are seeing an unusual rise in walking pneumonia cases, particularly in children, but what about here in Ontario?
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation files claim against Ontario and Newmont mining
Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a Cree First Nation located within Treaty 9, has filed a statement of claim against the Province of Ontario and Newmont, a mining company that owns properties in Timmins.
-
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
More carrots pulled from grocery store shelves in expanded recall for E. coli: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced an expanded recall on carrots over risks of E. coli O121 contamination, according to a notice issued Friday.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.