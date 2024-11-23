Cat caught in hunting snare rescued by BC SPCA

Donations are ramping up for a BC SPCA cat with a mangled paw after being caught in a hunting snare, one of a rising number of pets to fall prey to the hunting device.

Vinny, a tuxedo tomcat, was found by the organization with a severely wounded paw that was swollen and bloody. Shortly after the injury to his limb had become infected, which soon began causing damage to the surrounding skin and tissue.

“The pain must have been unbearable for this sweet boy, yet he continued to purr through it all,” it said.

X-rays, daily wound dressings and Epsom baths currently comprises Vinny’s round the clock care, and while the BCSPCA says his “care team remains hopeful”, at least a partial amputation looks likely to be on the horizon.

Despite the hardship the feline has endured, it’s done little to dampen his spirit, the BCSPCA promises.

“His “cone of shame” and bandaged, broken paw won’t stop this kitty from getting the love he demands and so deserves,” the charity says, adding how Vinny loves nothing more than rolling onto his back so he can receive belly rubs.

“The beautiful tuxedo boy’s gentle spirit and strength are a strong reminder that love and kindness can heal even the deepest wounds.”

A fundraiser put in place for the black-and-white feline has already doubled its goal, surpassing the $3,450 target and, as of Saturday afternoon, racking up more than $6,300 in funds.

The BCSPCA say personal updates for Vinny will be provided to anyone who makes a donation towards his care.

Before Vinny is suitable for adoption he is required to undergo further wound debridement and care, recheck appointments, x-rays, medications, neuter surgery and amputation.

The brutal incident that resulted in Vinny requiring so much care isn’t an uncommon one, with pets being trapped in hunting snares becoming an increasingly regular occurrence.

According to a release issued by animal rights group The Fur-Bearers, incident reports the group has obtained through freedom of information requests show that 100 pets were caught in wildlife traps between the years 2015 and 2023.

Those reports state in the past two years there were five incidents of dogs killed by traps, although the number of injuries and deaths is expected to be much higher, as many incidents go unreported, The Fur-Bearers said.

“The Government of British Columbia is aware of this alarming trend, but has failed to take action to protect the public from the dangers of commercial and recreational trapping,” says Lesley Fox, executive director of The Fur-Bearers, in the release.

“We cannot stress enough that locations where people may have long enjoyed walking dogs can be surrounded by dangerous, baited traps, without any warning.”

Fox said The Fur-Bearers have been calling on the province since 2012 to implement reasonable preventative measures, such as mandatory warning signs for active traps, increased setbacks from dwellings, and mandatory setbacks from trails and roads.

“It is time to act and prevent the suffering of more families and companion animals,” she says.

With trapping season officially underway - the fall typically marks its start in Canada - The Fur Bearers are urging pet owners to keep close tabs on their animals.

If they do become ensnared in a hunting device, the organization advises owners to watch their video on how best to release them. The video, found on The Fur Bearers website, covers the three most common types of traps.