Woman left ‘screaming for help’ after car journey with male driver, say Abbotsford police
Abbotsford police are requesting dash cam video and witness information after a frightening car journey with an unknown male left a woman “extremely shaken up,” police say.
Officers were called to reports of a female screaming for help on the 32300 block of Huntingdon Road at 3:16 a.m. Sunday morning, the Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon.
Earlier that morning the woman had been waiting in the 31600 block of Peardonville Road, when an unknown man, bearing no relation to her, had offered to drive her home in his truck.
During the drive the man had made “unwanted advances” towards her, police said. The woman was able to escape on foot when the driver pulled his truck over around the Huntingdon Road and Columbia Street intersection.
Police say the woman was “extremely shaken up,” but not physically injured following the incident.
Police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam video from the area of the Huntingdon Road and Columbia Street intersection, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.
Police said the male driver is described as in his late 50s to early 60s, with short, salt-and-pepper hair, and wearing a blue and black plaid jacket. The vehicle he was driving is described as a small grey or silver truck.
Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident
Second Cup Café has closed one of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thursday.
‘It’s pretty emotional:’ N.B. family escape fire, plan to rebuild home
A family in Riverview, N.B., is making plans for Christmas and the future after escaping a fire in their home on November, 14.
Cargo ship runs aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.
Scurvy resurgence highlights issues of food insecurity in Canada's rural and remote areas
A disease often thought to only affect 18th century sailors is reemerging in Canada.
B.C. man awarded $800K in damages after being injured by defective bear banger
A B.C. man has been awarded nearly $800,000 in damages as compensation for injuries he sustained from a defective bear banger, according to a recent court decision.
A man called 911 for help during a home invasion. Las Vegas police fatally shot him
A Las Vegas man called for police help during a home invasion before an officer fatally shot him, according to authorities and 911 calls.
Cat caught in hunting snare rescued by BC SPCA
Donations are ramping up for a BC SPCA cat with a mangled paw after being caught in a hunting snare, one of a rising number of pets to fall prey to the hunting device.
These royal residences are opening their doors this Christmas
Not so long ago, if you wanted to spend Christmas with the royal family, the only way to get close was to press your nose up to the TV screen during the monarch’s Christmas speech.
'Still working full time on it:' One year later police continue to search for gunman in Caledon double murder linked to ex-Olympian
One year after a couple was shot and killed in their Caledon home in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity, Ontario Provincial Police say they are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.
Vancouver Island
-
-
BC Hydro says power almost fully restored after B.C. windstorms
British Columbia's electric utility says it has restored power to almost all customers who suffered outages during the bomb cyclone earlier this week, but strong wind from a new storm has made repairs difficult in some areas.
-
Fall legislative sitting scrapped in B.C. as Speaker Chouhan confirmed to serve again
There won't be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Edmonton
-
Alberta economists predict Canadian consumers will be 'cautious' with holiday spending
With Black Friday sales already in play and with Christmas a month away, the holiday shopping season is underway as Statistics Canada revealed last week the country's inflation rate climbed back up to two per cent in October. But even though the two-per-cent increase is in line with Bank of Canada targets, one Alberta-based economist says Canadians are "going to be very cautious," because while inflation has slowed down, prices haven't gone down.
-
Electric cars a 'hot commodity' in Alberta despite misconceptions
Electric vehicles are off Alberta car lots, despite what experts say are some ongoing misconceptions about the technology.
-
Being part of NHL team for two days 'insane' experience for Edmonton-area girl
An Edmonton-area teen has returned home from the trip of a lifetime.
Calgary
-
Festival of Lights kicks off 38th year as snow arrives just in time
For a while there, Lions Festival of Lights chair Otto Silzer was worried there wouldn’t be any snow to decorate the light show.
-
Snow removal business booms in Calgary area
At least one man in the Calgary area is overjoyed at the sight of all this snow.
-
Lethbridge
-
Snow routes declared active for Lethbridge starting at 9 a.m. Monday
Snow routes were declared active in Lethbridge, the city posted on its website. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, parking restrictions will be in effect for streets declared to be snow routes.
-
Hurricanes road misery continues with 6-3 loss to Winterhawks in Portland
The Hurricanes dropped their third straight game on Friday night, losing 6-3 to the Winterhawks in Portland.
-
Emergency water main break disrupts traffic on 5 Avenue North in Lethbridge
City crews are working to repair an emergency water main break on 5 Avenue North between 28 Street North and 29 Street North Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police shoot, kill suspect after officer stabbed in the throat
A Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) officer is recovering after he was stabbed in the throat Sunday evening.
-
'I had no idea that they even existed': Family reunites with 80-year-old letters hidden in Winnipeg home
The family of a soldier who fought during the Second World War has been reunited with letters written to him 80 years ago.
-
Winnipeg postal workers still collecting letters to Santa amid ongoing strike
Here's how Winnipeg families can still deliver their letters to Santa amid the ongoing Canada Post workers' strike.
Regina
-
Regina slammed with second snowstorm inside a week
Regina is digging itself out yet again – mere days after it was slammed with the first major snowfall of the season.
-
Dinosaur discovery reveals more about ancient Saskatchewan
Researchers from McGill University have discovered a first of its kind fossil specimen for Saskatchewan.
-
Regina police searching for answers after man injured by firearm
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is searching for information after a man was injured in a firearm- related incident early Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon schools will be closed Monday following heavy snowfall
Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) has announced that all schools will be closed on Monday due to heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions.
-
Saskatoon digs out from another snowfall
Saskatoon residents are digging out from another major snowfall that blanketed the city overnight.
-
'I'm excited to take it on': Saskatoon businesses weigh in on GST exemption
Some local businesses say the federal government’s recent plan to pull back GST on several items is a positive initiative, but it should have been rolled out earlier in the holiday season.
Toronto
-
Pedestrian rushed to the hospital after being hit by driver in Toronto’s west end
A pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s west end.
-
Walking pneumonia is on the rise in Canada, but what about Ontario?
Doctors and emergency rooms across Canada have said they are seeing an unusual rise in walking pneumonia cases, particularly in children, but what about here in Ontario?
-
Police investigating if street racing is factor in ‘violent collision’ that killed 1, wounded 5 others in Brampton
A man is dead and five others have been taken to the hospital, including a woman with critical injuries, following a collision in Brampton early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
-
Montreal votes to end water fluoridation in West Island by 2025
Montreal has voted to stop adding fluoride to tap water in six demerged West Island cities by 2025, a decision that has ignited backlash from local mayors and health experts.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 with anchor Kelly Greig.
Ottawa
-
-
Police lay more charges against pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Ottawa
Three people were arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Ottawa city councillor concerned over sprung structure debate as protests continue
Sunday marked the latest in a series of protests against plans to build tent-like "sprung-structures" to house asylum seekers in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
-
Nova Scotia retirement community asks people to ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’
The Berkeley retirement community is asking people to “Be a Santa to a Senior” by making a donation until December 9 at one of their four locations in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
Man arrested in Saint John, N.B., for weapons offences
Saint John Police Force in Saint John, N.B., arrested a 30-year-old man for weapons related offenses on Saturday.
London
-
World Champion Jennifer Ogg of London, Ont. among inductees in Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame
When Jennifer Ogg signed up an Ironman race in Cozumel, Mex., she had no idea that months later, she’d get the call to be inducted into the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame.
-
Two displaced in $200,000 house fire
The London Fire Department was on scene of a house fire in the city on Sunday.
-
Kitchener
-
Candlelight vigil in Kitchener honours Holodomor victims and marks 1,000 days of Ukraine-Russia war
A Saturday evening vigil brought together community members to honour the victims of the Holodomor and reflect on 1,000 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Kitchener auto repair shop hosts fundraiser for children with disabilities, joined by hockey legend Wendel Clark
An auto repair shop based in Kitchener held a special fundraiser Saturday to help children and youth with physical disabilities, with former Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark in attendance.
-
Colleges and universities face job cuts, deficits amid international student cap
Groups representing post-secondary institutions say this may just be the tip of the iceberg, as dramatic drops in international student enrolment exacerbate some schools' existing budget shortfalls.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation files claim against Ontario and Newmont mining
Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a Cree First Nation located within Treaty 9, has filed a statement of claim against the Province of Ontario and Newmont, a mining company that owns properties in Timmins.
-
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
More carrots pulled from grocery store shelves in expanded recall for E. coli: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced an expanded recall on carrots over risks of E. coli O121 contamination, according to a notice issued Friday.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.