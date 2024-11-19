Vancouver resident nabs $1M lottery win just before Christmas

This year’s festivities are set to be a touch more magical for one Vancouver resident, thanks to an early Christmas bonus of a cool $1 million.

Lindsay Muldoe had been in disbelief when she first learned of her Oct. 30 Lotto 6/49 win, she told the B.C. Lottery Corporation, but luckily, she had a coterie of people around her to confirm the inconceivable news.

“I was visiting family and when I saw the winnings in my PlayNow account, I thought it was a mistake,” Muldoe told the BCLC.

“I woke up my mom and then called my husband. They were shocked and excited!”

Muldoe said she has “lots of exciting ideas” on how she will celebrate her win, including buying the purchasing of a new home, but in the meantime, she hopes to lay low and continue to live as normal as possible.

“I’m still in shock, but it will be a good Christmas this year,” she told the BCLC.

The odds of winning the main Lotto 6/49 jackpot – which requires matching all six numbers drawn without using the bonus number – are approximately one in 14 million, according to the BCLC.

So far in 2024, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $137 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.