Runway shut for 48 hours after cargo plane skids off at Vancouver International Airport

One of the runways at Vancouver International Airport will be closed for two days after a jet carrying Amazon packages overran it Tuesday morning.

The three crewmembers aboard the flight from Hamilton, Ont., were uninjured and got off the plane safely, a spokesperson for YVR told CTV News.

The Prime Air Boeing 767-300 operated by Cargojet went off the eastern boundary of the north runway when it landed around 1:45 a.m., according to the airport.

The runway closed to air traffic and will remain shut down for approximately 48 hours, YVR said in an update around 9:30 a.m.

“This closure will have an impact on YVR operations and flight schedules,” the spokesperson wrote, adding that planes are still arriving and departing from the south runway.

The airport told travellers to check the schedule and status of their upcoming flights before going to YVR.

“We have additional resources on hand to support in terminal, to help guide and inform travellers,” an email from YVR reads. “We appreciate the work of those responding to the incident and everybody's patience.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which looks into aviation incidents and makes recommendations, said a team of investigators is being deployed to the scene.