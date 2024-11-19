Canucks forward J.T. Miller taking 'indefinite leave,' team says

VANCOUVER
    Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller lines up for a faceoff against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.

    That’s because top-line forward J.T. Miller has taken an “indefinite leave for personal reasons,” the team said in a surprise announcement hours before the game.

    “Right now, our sole focus is making sure that J.T. knows the entire organization is here to support him,” general manager Patrik Allvin said in a brief statement. “Out of respect to J.T., we will have no further comment at this time.”

    Miller played a Canucks career-low of 11 minutes, 41 seconds in their game against the Nashville Predators on Sunday, and was on the ice for just two shifts in the third period.

    Asked whether Miller saw limited action due to concerns about an injury issue that has lingered since the pre-season, coach Rick Tocchet said “No.”

    “He wasn’t one of the guys I thought could get us back in the game,” Tocchet said.

    The Predators went on to defeat the Canucks 5-3.

    Right-winger Brock Boeser is already sidelined with an upper-body injury he suffered earlier this month in a game against the L.A. Kings, and star goalie Thatcher Demko is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

    With files from The Canadian Press

