Arson suspected in Burnaby, B.C., fire that displaced around 100 people

An intense fire that broke out at a Burnaby, B.C., condo building overnight – displacing around 100 residents – is being investigated as a possible arson.

Burnaby RCMP provided the update early Tuesday afternoon, but did not provide any further details on the suspected cause of the fire.

Firefighters said the flames erupted at a low-rise building near Kingsway and Jersey Avenue around 12:30 a.m., and caused multiple floors to collapse.

A few residents were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but it does not appear anyone was seriously hurt.

The Burnaby Fire Department told CTV News crews struggled to contain the fire for several hours before getting it under control around 6 a.m.

The RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the Burnaby detachment at 604-646-9999.

This is a developing story and will be updated.