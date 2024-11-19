BC Ferries cancels sailings on major routes due to incoming storm

BC Ferries has cancelled Tuesday evening's sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island in anticipation of an incoming storm.

The company announced the move around noon, saying it was due to the "deteriorating weather forecast for high winds in the Strait of Georgia."

The final sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will be the 5 p.m. departures from each terminal. Between Tsawwwassen and Duke Point, the last sailings will be at 5:45 p.m. The last ferry leaving Horseshoe Bay will be at 6:35 p.m. and the last from Departure Bay will be at 5:55 p.m.

"We know you have important places to be and continue to monitor the weather conditions with the goal of getting you underway as soon as it’s safe to do so," the statement from the company said.

A list of all cancelled sailings on the major routes follows.

Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay:

7 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

7 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

9 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

9 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay

8:45 p.m. leaving Departure Bay

10:10 p.m. leaving Horseshoe Bay

Tsawwassen-Duke Point