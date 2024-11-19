VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • BC Ferries cancels sailings on major routes due to incoming storm

    Ferry cancellations are seen in this file photo from January 2020. Ferry cancellations are seen in this file photo from January 2020.
    Share

    BC Ferries has cancelled Tuesday evening's sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island in anticipation of an incoming storm.

    The company announced the move around noon, saying it was due to the "deteriorating weather forecast for high winds in the Strait of Georgia."

    The final sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will be the 5 p.m. departures from each terminal. Between Tsawwwassen and Duke Point, the last sailings will be at 5:45 p.m. The last ferry leaving Horseshoe Bay will be at 6:35 p.m. and the last from Departure Bay will be at 5:55 p.m.

    "We know you have important places to be and continue to monitor the weather conditions with the goal of getting you underway as soon as it’s safe to do so," the statement from the company said.

    A list of all cancelled sailings on the major routes follows.

    Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay:

    • 7 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
    • 7 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
    • 9 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
    • 9 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

    Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay

    • 8:45 p.m. leaving Departure Bay
    • 10:10 p.m. leaving Horseshoe Bay

    Tsawwassen-Duke Point

    • 8:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
    • 8:15 p.m. departing Duke Point
    • 10:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
    • 10:45 p.m. departing Duke Point

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    What three storms impacting the country have in common

    A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News