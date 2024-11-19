Do you recognize this man? Suspect sought in North Vancouver sex assaults

Authorities have released new video of a suspect sought in a series of groping incidents reported in North Vancouver over recent months.

The cellphone video – which was recorded by a witness after one such sexual assault on July 22 – shows a man in distinctive orange shoes cycling away from the scene.

North Vancouver RCMP asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward.

“Investigators are working extremely hard on all these cases, reviewing CCTV footage, conducting extensive neighborhood canvasses and following up on all leads,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, in a news release.

“Your assistance could be pivotal in bringing these investigations to a successful resolution and ensuring the safety of our community.”

The detachment previously sounded the alarm about three of the groping incidents, all reported in the Lower Lonsdale area between Sept. 9 and 24. In each case, a woman was sexually assaulted from behind by a man on an E-bike.

At the time, the RCMP shared a lower-resolution surveillance video showing a suspect cycling down a residential street.

Two more women have come forward since, including the victim of the July 22 assault.

Authorities said the fifth groping incident was reported on Nov. 14 near West Keith Road and Chesterfield Avenue, and involved a suspect described as approximately 6’ tall with a “brown skin tone” and hairy legs.

The RCMP noted that while the five sexual assaults share “similarities,” investigators cannot conclusively say whether the same suspect was involved in all of them.

Anyone with information on the groping incidents can contact the North Vancouver detachment at 604-985-1311, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.