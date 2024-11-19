'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast

Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.

A so-called bomb cyclone is expected to arrive in the region Tuesday, bringing hurricane-force winds.

A bomb cyclone is caused by a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure at the centre of a storm.

“A rapidly deepening low-pressure system will arrive approximately 400 km west of Vancouver Island by late this afternoon,” wrote Environment Canada in a special weather statement early Tuesday morning.

The warnings stretch from Prince Rupert in the north to the southern tip of Vancouver Island, while Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are the subject of a special weather statement.

“This low is forecast to then curl northwards on Wednesday towards the Central Coast, remaining offshore through the period,” wrote the weather agency.

Coastal areas will see southeasterly winds increase through the afternoon Tuesday, with peak wind speeds expected for most areas Tuesday night.

Strong winds are likely to continue on Wednesday morning, but should ease later in the day.

Very strong outflow winds can also be expected through mainland inlets and valleys.

Some areas can also expect heavy rain at times during this event, but winds will remain the primary concern.

Environment Canada warns that strong winds may take down trees or cause tree limbs to break.

It’s urging people to be prepared for power outages and to secure loose outdoor objects.

Travel delays may also be possible.

Ferry cancellations

BC Ferries says it’s actively following the rapidly intensifying storm and the adverse weather conditions may impact travel through to Wednesday.

Travellers are advised to check its service notices page prior to travel for any possible service disruptions.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us, and we will continue to monitor this weather system and share information as it becomes available,” wrote BC Ferries on its website.

Potential power outages

BC Hydro said it has been monitoring the system "very closely" since last week, noting it has a "team of in-house meteorologists that track all weather events" to ensure it has crews and equipment in the right places when storms hit.

"Customers should always have an emergency kit on hand with supplies that last for up to 72 hours. Items can include non-perishable food, bottles of water, batteries as well,” said Kevin Aquino, a spokesperson for BC Hydro.

B.C. has been hit by a series of powerful fall storms, including an atmospheric river that caused flash flooding in Metro Vancouver in mid-October.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ben Miljure and The Canadian Press