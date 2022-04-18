Vancouver police are asking for help locating a man last seen leaving International Village on Wednesday.

Alan “AJ” Birtwistle left the mall at Abbott and Pender streets around 3:30 p.m. He has not been seen since.

"His absence is out of character and police are concerned for his safety," says a statement from the Vancouver Police Department.

Birtwistle is 35 years old. Police say he is 6' tall with a medium build, fair skin and shoulder-length curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, olive green pants, brown boots and a blue Sonic the Hedgehog backpack.

Anyone who sees Birtwistle is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.