Vancouver police say notorious sex offender wanted Canada-wide

A high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Saturday is now wanted Canada-wide.

The Vancouver Police Department shared a photo of 58-year-old Randall Hopley late Saturday evening, with the hope that "someone will recognize him and call 911."

Hopley was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday, police said, adding that he has "a history of sexual assault, assault and property-crime convictions."

"He has committed three offences of a sexual nature against children in the past," the VPD said in a news release.

A previous warning about Hopley from 2019 noted that he was convicted of snatching a sleeping three-year-old boy from a Sparwood, B.C., home back in 2011.

Police described Hopley as 5'9" tall and 176 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes, and was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and a black hat.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately, police said.