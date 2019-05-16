

Jazz Sanghera, CTV News Vancouver





The Vancouver Park Board says they're preparing for hundreds of people to descend onto outdoor city pools this weekend as the pools open for the summer.

The board says those wanting to use the pools should load up their OneCard recreation card

"It is easy to skip the line if you load up your park's OneCard," says vice chair of the parks board Dave Demers. "It will get in faster and gives you universal access on most of the recreational facilities."

The finishing touches are made to the pools, including the opening of a ranger station at Second Beach.

The introduction of the ranger station offers education, direction and emergency help.

The station will be open seven days a week and act as a command centre for rangers working in Stanley Park.

Citizens can call 311 and get directed to a ranger in the park if they are lost.

"If a person goes missing the rangers will be in the forefront helping to find that missing person," says Demers.

Other changes include a new menu at all 13 concession across the city.

New items include vegetarian curries, locally made fresh beef burgers, Beyond Meat plan- based burgers, ginger beef lettuce wraps, ramen noodles and hand-battered fish and chips.

Wi-Fi will be offered at Kitsilano and Second Beach pools, as the city expands its public access to free Wi-Fi throughout the city.

Kitsilano Pool opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, while Second Beach and New Brighton Pools will open at 10 a.m.