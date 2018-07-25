

CTV Vancouver





The City of Vancouver is taking additional steps to help residents stay cool amid an extended spell of intense heat that has gripped much of the South Coast.

Local officials announced Wednesday that 14 water parks across the city have extended their hours and will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Water parks normally close at 8 p.m.

The Second Beach, New Brighton, Maple Grove and Hillcrest outdoor pools will also be open an hour earlier at 9 a.m. The Kitsilano pool normally opens at 7 a.m., so its hours have not been extended.

"We know that standing in line in the sun can be challenging, so we suggest that people buy admissions online," said Daisy Chin, the city's manager of recreation services.

Eight temporary water fountains have been installed so far this summer in strategic locations such as Commercial Drive and East Broadway, Thornton Park, Granville Street and West 70th Avenue as well as Powell Street and Gore Avenue.

Michael Heslop of Vancouver Fire and Rescue said another three or four fountains would be installed on Wednesday.

The city is also opening additional cooling centres downtown and on the Downtown Eastside. The city's 21 public library branches are also all serving as cooling centres.

Environment Canada issued yet another heat warning for most of the South Coast Wednesday as a ridge high pressure anchored off-shore continues to cause to push the mercury upwards across the region.

Temperatures in Vancouver and other communities near the coast are expected to peak in the mid- to high 20s all week. Daily highs will reach the 30s further inland.

The heat will likely last through the weekend and into next week, Environment Canada forecasts.

The agency's heat warning covers all of Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Fraser Valley and much of Vancouver Island.

"I think the important thing to remember is that heat can kill. People can die from heat, even in the Lower Mainland," said James Lu, a medical health officer with Vancouver Coastal Health.

"There are people who are more vulnerable to heat and those are the elderly, the young and those with chronic conditions, particularly those who cannot access places where they can cool themselves."

Heat stroke is a medical emergency, and anyone who feels dizzy or disoriented is advised to seek attention immediately.

The forecast has also stoked fears that the wildfire situation in the province's Southern Interior could worsen.

The hot, dry conditions prompted a fire ban in the South Coast that came into effect last Wednesday.

