The sound of silence is about to fall over recreation centres across Vancouver as the park board turns down the volume in response to complaints.

Most people like to listen to music while at the gym, but the problem is it's hard to agree on what genre, and what volume level.

After getting an earful from patrols, the Vancouver Park Board is opting to turn off the music entirely.

"It's tough to find that common tone or common music that brings joy to everybody," said Donnie Rosa, the board's director of recreation.

Staff has been inundated with complaints about what's playing: It's not the right music, it's too slow, it's too fast.

"It's too loud, maybe it's not loud enough," Rosa said.

Those with poor hearing might have a hard time having conversations with their friends, while others have actually come to verbal blows over the soundtrack.

"It creates anxiety because people are there. It's their chosen social time," Rosa said.

Instead, there will now be no music whatsoever at fitness centres and some pools.

The board says it's part of an industry trend to make rec centres more inclusive.

So those who use music to get them through their workouts are advised to pack their headphones. As fans of the Rolling Stones know, you can't always get what you want.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander