Vancouver limiting traffic in Gastown this summer to make way for bigger patios, public art

Part of Vancouver's lively Gastown neighbourhood is becoming car-free this summer to make way for extended patios, art installations and special events.

The "pedestrian zone" pilot project will see stretches of Water Street closed to traffic in July and August, officials announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Mayor Ken Sim said the project is part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the neighbourhood and make it a "people-friendly, safe and clean destination."

"Transforming Water Street into an activated pedestrian zone this summer presents an exciting opportunity to showcase the vibrant businesses and attractions that Gastown has to offer," Sim said.

Vancouver's ruling ABC Party previously said it was considering a number of plans for Water Street, including making it "car-free or car-light" year-round.

The city began working on several maintenance projects in the neighbourhood – involving everything from sidewalks and roads to cosmetic touches like the globe streetlights – last spring.

For the pedestrian zone pilot project, officials said local businesses will be offered "flexible design options" and a simplified permitting process to help them take advantage of the extra space.

There will also be designated vehicle access points along Water Street for the duration of the project.

'A disappointment,' business leader says

But the director of the Gastown Business Improvement Society says he doesn't think the plan adequately addresses the concerns raised during consultations with the city.

“We have invested a ton of time and hours and meetings with the city, said Walley Wargolet.

"But the unfortunate thing that happened today in the report is that it did not accurately provide the viewpoint that we were giving to the city and that’s a disappointment”

In his opinion, the report lacks data and he's not convinced the plan will be good for business in an area that has struggled to recover after being hard-hit by the pandemic.

”They want to create an ambience they want to create something and our only pushback in our neighbourhood is – we already have that,” he said.

“What matters now is: How can we help our businesses succeed during this really six-month shut down of Water Street?”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Abigail Turner