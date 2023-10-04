Vancouver

    • Vancouver housing market more balanced after spring and summer slowdown: real estate board

    A for sale sign is seen outside a home in East Vancouver on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (CTV) A for sale sign is seen outside a home in East Vancouver on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (CTV)

    The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says a jump in new listings is helping to bring some balance back to the region's housing market.

    The board says September sales totalled 1,926, a 13.2 per cent increase from the 1,701 sales recorded the same month last year. But the total was 26.3 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average of 2,614 and marked a 16.1 per cent drop from 2,296 sales in August.

    The figures include multifamily and land sales, which the board says typically account for less than one to two per cent of those totals.

    There were 5,446 new listings last month, a 28.4 per cent increase from a year earlier, as new listings were 5.2 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average.

    The composite benchmark home price in September for Metro Vancouver was $1,203,300, a 4.4 per cent increase from September 2022 and a 0.4 per cent decrease from August 2023.

    Andrew Lis, the board's director of economics and data analytics, says the upward shift in new listings has allowed overall inventory levels to recover modestly after a spring and summer that saw reluctance by homeowners to list their homes amid high mortgage rates.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News