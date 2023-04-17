Vancouver firefighters work quickly to extinguish blaze in Gastown

Firefighters in Vancouver battled a blaze in the Gastown area Monday morning.

Crews responded to a working fire on the 100 block of West Hastings Street between Cambie and Abbott streets around 9:45 a.m., according to a tweet by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

Fire crews operating on the 100 blk W Hastings between Cambie and Abbott for a working fire. pic.twitter.com/c9XtbcuF5r — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) April 17, 2023

“Fire knocked down crews remaining on scene. Hastings street remains closed both directions,” VFRS tweeted shortly before 10 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows at least three fire trucks and an emergency vehicle parked on W. Hastings.

CTV News has reached out to VFRS for more information, and will update this article if a response is received.