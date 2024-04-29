Semi driver followed GPS down boat launch into B.C. lake, police say

A truck driver was apparently following GPS directions when he navigated down a boat launch in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend, leaving his semi partially submerged in Osoyoos Lake.

Emergency crews were called to the Osoyoos marina around 4:20 a.m. Saturday to help the 54-year-old driver escape the vehicle.

Osoyoos RCMP said the driver had been "following his GPS guidance when it inadvertently took him down the boat ramp," according to a report by Castanet.

"Due to darkness, the driver did not realize until it was too late," the RCMP said.

No one was injured as a result of the accident or subsequent rescue effort.