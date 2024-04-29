VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Semi driver followed GPS down boat launch into B.C. lake, police say

    (Source: Dexter Toth via Castanet) (Source: Dexter Toth via Castanet)
    Share

    A truck driver was apparently following GPS directions when he navigated down a boat launch in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend, leaving his semi partially submerged in Osoyoos Lake.

    Emergency crews were called to the Osoyoos marina around 4:20 a.m. Saturday to help the 54-year-old driver escape the vehicle.

    Osoyoos RCMP said the driver had been "following his GPS guidance when it inadvertently took him down the boat ramp," according to a report by Castanet

    "Due to darkness, the driver did not realize until it was too late," the RCMP said.

    No one was injured as a result of the accident or subsequent rescue effort.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News