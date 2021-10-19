Vancouver councillors support vaccine mandate for city staff even as new rules don't apply to elected officials

Vancouver City Hall is seen in June 2019. (Pete Cline / CTV News Vancouver) Vancouver City Hall is seen in June 2019. (Pete Cline / CTV News Vancouver)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener