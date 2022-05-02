Vancouver construction: 'Significant' upgrades could lead to traffic delays, detours
Vancouver drivers are being warned that several upcoming and ongoing construction projects could lead to significant traffic impacts, especially in the summer months.
The city issued a notice last week warning drivers that traffic delays because of summer roadwork may be exacerbated by the return of many events.
"During this busy season, our staff work hard to balance special events and filming, while accommodating the necessary upgrades to our roads, sewers and water mains," said Lisa Parker, director of public space and street use, in a news release.
Some projects are ongoing and drivers may have already been impacted. For example, the Broadway Subway Project has led to delays and lane closures along the Broadway corridor as construction continues on the route and at future station sites.
Last week, the first shipment of parts for custom-built boring machines that will drill the subway's tunnels arrived in B.C. The boring of the tunnels along the 5.7-kilometre route is expected to take about a year to complete, but the new line isn't expected to open until 2025.
Also underway are upgrades on Marine Drive between Oak Street and Victoria Drive. That work includes replacing the water main. There will also be intersection safety upgrades and some work to repave sidewalks.
To make room for crews, a section of Marine Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Another current project is the Renfrew Street upgrade, between McGill Street and East 1st Avenue. That project is expected to wrap up in the fall, and lane closures are sometimes in effect.
Other upcoming projects include:
- West King Edward upgrades between Arbutus and Dunbar streets (work from summer 2022 to spring 2024)
- Knight Street renewal between East 41st and East 60th streets
- West 49th Avenue upgrades between Cambie and Oak streets (work from summer to winter 2022)
- Joyce Street upgrades between Kingsway and Euclid Avenue
- Pender Street sewer project between Jervis and Bute streets
A map of road closures can be seen on the city's website.
