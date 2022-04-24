Tunnel-boring machine components for Broadway subway construction arrive in B.C.
The first shipment of parts for the custom-built tunnel-boring machines that will dig Vancouver's Broadway subway tunnels has arrived in B.C.
The provincial government announced the arrival of the parts in a news release Friday, though the shipment apparently arrived in the province earlier in the month.
A second - and final - shipment of equipment is expected "in the coming weeks," the Ministry of Transportation said in its statement.
The tunnel-boring machines will be assembled at a staging area in Vancouver in preparation for the launch of the machines at an official ceremony this summer.
The boring of the tunnels along the 5.7-kilometre route is expected to take about a year to complete.
The tunnels will serve all six stations of the Millennium Line SkyTrain extension project, from Great Northern Way to Arbutus Street.
Each boring machine is six metres wide and 150 metres long and weighs nearly one million kilograms, according to the ministry.
They were manufactured in Germany by Herrenknecht. The first shipment of parts departed that country on Feb. 25 and sailed through the Panama Canal, eventually arriving at the Fraser Surrey Docks on April 15.
When they're up and running, each tunnel-boring machine will have a staff of eight-to-12 controlling it and monitoring the operation's "vital signs," the ministry said.
The machines will bore approximately 18 metres of new tunnel each day, excavating roughly 200,000 cubic metres of soil.
The ministry said the machines will be named "later this spring."
The Millennium Line extension is scheduled to open in 2025.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet U.S. officials
Russian forces called in airstrikes on a besieged steel factory in the southern city of Mariupol to try to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops holding out in the strategic port, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet in Kyiv with two top American officials.
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
Sunken Japan tour boat leaves 10 of 26 passengers dead
Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions about why it was allowed to sail.
The prime minister's official residence 'falls far short' compared to Canada's allies: report
The prime minister's official residence at 24 Sussex may be one of the most iconic buildings in Canada, but a new study says the aging heritage building 'falls far short' when compared to Canada’s allies.
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
Macron vs. Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff
France voters turned out Sunday for a presidential runoff election that has wide repercussions for Europe's future, with President Emmanuel Macron considered the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
Vancouver Island
-
New owners of 300-pair ski fence on Vancouver Island carry on joyful legacy
When Jodi Allsopp and her husband first drove up to the wooded property they were hoping to buy, he felt like he'd arrived home. She did not.
-
YouTube 'stealth camper' spends night in Langford, B.C. roundabout
For most people, going camping in B.C. means logging on to the BC Parks website in hopes of booking a premium site in a provincial park. Steve Wallis isn't most people.
-
No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island Saturday
No tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
TSB investigators work to determine cause of plane crash west of Calgary
A federal body has taken over the investigation into a fatal plane crash near Springbank Airport Friday afternoon.
-
Calgary police locate vehicle in connection with Saddle Ridge murder
Calgary police say they've located a truck they were looking for in connection with the city's latest homicide case.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Edmonton
-
'Need to be held accountable': Family of slain Edmonton teen want changes to youth justice system
Family members of the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside of his high school are calling for changes to how youth are legally tried in Canada to help bring justice to victims.
-
'Couldn't be more excited': Fans and local businesses rejoice as Oilers secure playoff spot
For the third year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers are headed to the National Hockey League playoffs.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions unchanged
Health officials are reporting 1,362 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 212 seeking care in the intensive care unit.
-
Ontario Progressive Conservatives campaigning as if COVID-19 is over
Experts say the pandemic will most likely colour the election campaign in some way, and it may even give the incumbent party a boost with voters when it comes to unmet promises.
-
Man injured, woman in custody after shooting in Brampton
A man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot in Brampton early on Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafluer will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
With sovereignty off the table, Quebec Liberals struggling to connect with voters
Quebec's next provincial election is still more than five months away, but Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is already on the campaign trail.
-
Quebec's Highway 20 remains closed Sunday in the Drummondville area
Quebec's Ministry of Transport (MTQ) said that Highway 20 remains closed Sunday in the Drummondville area due to a risk of roadway collapse.
Winnipeg
-
Trans-Canada closed west of Brandon due to storm
A winter storm has prompted a section of the Trans-Canada Highway to shut down.
-
'Definitely a concern': Winnipeggers battle overland flooding amid downpour
As Winnipeg continues to sit under a rainfall warning, residents are dealing with overland flooding.
-
Road washout in Springfield prompts warning from police
Springfield police are warning drivers to stay off a road that was washed out, saying they have seen some drivers move the barriers and drive through.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony
A group of 22 hockey players in Saskatoon were given a distinct honour as new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
Regina
-
Jury finds Dillon Whitehawk guilty on two first-degree murder charges
Dillon Whitehawk has been found guilty on two first-degree murder charges by a Regina jury.
-
Increasing booster uptake as Sask. long-term care homes grapple with outbreaks: health offical
As long-term care homes grabble with COVID outbreaks, a senior health official says boosters are critical to keep the most vulnerable people safe.
-
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says U.S. officials to visit
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
Atlantic
-
Stand with Ukraine fundraiser-festival draws massive crowd
When volunteer organizer Kasia Tota saw the size of the crowd for a fundraiser held in downtown Halifax Saturday she was overwhelmed.
-
Opposition leader, parents call for return to masking in N.B. classrooms
A New Brunswick parent describes a sense of ‘vindication’ after reading through the recently released report from the province’s Child & Youth Advocate on the lifting of COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
-
Sydney call centre repays community with major donation
The big novelty cheque was only the tip of the iceberg for a story that started more than three years ago.
London
-
Fatal hit and run in London, Ont.
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in London, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions unchanged
Health officials are reporting 1,362 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 212 seeking care in the intensive care unit.
-
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
Northern Ontario
-
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
-
'Need to be held accountable': Family of slain Edmonton teen want changes to youth justice system
Family members of the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside of his high school are calling for changes to how youth are legally tried in Canada to help bring justice to victims.
-
Northern Ontario art and music festival releases half of lineup
The 'River and Sky; Arts in the Woods' music and camping festival is back this summer and organizers are anticipating an even bigger event than the year before.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 1,362 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions unchanged
Health officials are reporting 1,362 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 212 seeking care in the intensive care unit.
-
SIU invokes mandate after police-involved shooting in Cambridge
The SIU says a 22-year-old man has serious injuries after a police-involved shooting in Cambridge.
-
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.