Tunnel-boring machine components for Broadway subway construction arrive in B.C.

The first shipment of parts for the custom-built tunnel-boring machines that will dig Vancouver's Broadway subway tunnels has arrived in B.C. (Province of B.C./Flickr) The first shipment of parts for the custom-built tunnel-boring machines that will dig Vancouver's Broadway subway tunnels has arrived in B.C. (Province of B.C./Flickr)

