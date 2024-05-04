VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute

    Princess Anne places a commemorative wreath following a tour at God's Acre cemetery at Esquimalt, B.C., on Saturday, May 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Princess Anne places a commemorative wreath following a tour at God's Acre cemetery at Esquimalt, B.C., on Saturday, May 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    ESQUIMALT, B.C. -

    Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.

    The princess spent more than an hour touring the God's Acre cemetery, a national historic site in Esquimalt, B.C., that dates back to 1868.

    The visit to the secluded, tree-covered cemetery is part of her three-day visit to B.C., which started Friday at North Vancouver with her participation in the commissioning of the first Arctic patrol vessel for Canada's Pacific fleet.

    The princess was on board HMCS Max Bernays early Saturday when it entered the fleet's home base in Esquimalt Harbour to the greeting of a 21-gun salute.

    Her tour will see her attend a commemorative service on Sunday for the Battle of the Atlantic, which will take place at the B.C. legislature.

    Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is also scheduled to visit the Royal Victoria Yacht Club and members of the Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association later in the day.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.

