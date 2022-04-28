Vancouver city council rejects motion to add more surveillance cameras to city streets

Vancouver city council has voted against a motion to explore the use of CCTV cameras in public places.

Coun. Melissa De Genova brought the motion forward in response to what she claims is a spike in violent crime and random attacks in the city.

In some recent highly-publicized stranger assaults, Vancouver police have been able to use video from security cameras on private property to identify suspects.

“The motion does not say how we should deploy these cameras,” De Genova said in an interview with CTV News.

“I’d leave that up to the experts which is the (Vancouver Police Department), our city staff, as well as the Office of the Privacy Commissioner. I understand that there are some privacy concerns here.”

When the motion first came forward Tuesday, some councillors expressed concerns about privacy.

“What do you say to the criticism that this is just leading to big brother is watching you, and this is another invasion of privacy?" asked Coun. Colleen Hardwick.

The question of funding also came up with the mayor claiming a public surveillance system would be very costly.

"This could cost tens of millions if not hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Kennedy Stewart.

In a lopsided result, council voted 8-1 in opposition of the motion.

“Had the police come to us with a thorough and well researched and compelling ask that was based on evidence and a real need that they saw, I would be more inclined to consider this,” said Coun. Pete Fry.

“I see this campaigned on Twitter with the hash tag Vancouver is dying and I see it as a very fear-based approach to political campaigning.”

"We can speak about public safety or we can take action on it, this council has been found to be dysfunctional because we don't take action, we do a lot of talking, but not a lot of action on that," said a visibly frustrated De Genova.

Several members of the public spoke during the meeting, with the strong majority opposing the motion, citing concerns about the possible impact on marginalized and vulnerable communities.

A public safety forum will be held Thursday night, where members of the public can once again provide input on the growing safety concerns in the city.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure