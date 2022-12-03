Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko to miss six weeks with lower-body injury

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, centre, is helped off the ice by a trainer and Ilya Mikheyev (65), of Russia, after being injured as Tyler Myers (57) and Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, centre, is helped off the ice by a trainer and Ilya Mikheyev (65), of Russia, after being injured as Tyler Myers (57) and Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener