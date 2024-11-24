Vancouver Canucks fend off Ottawa Senators late surge in 4-3 win
The Vancouver Canucks kicked off a six-game road trip by holding off the Ottawa Senators 4-3.
The Senators surged late with a pair of goals in the final three and a half minutes, but lost their fifth straight.
The Canucks (10-6-3) put in a solid road effort without leading scorer Quinn Hughes for most of the game.
Hughes was assessed a boarding major and game misconduct at 12:29 of the first period for a hit on Josh Norris that resulted in a facial injury.
Jake DeBrusk led the Canucks with two goals and an assist. Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist, Teddy Blueger scored and Elias Pettersson had two assists. Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 of 29 shots in Vancouver's net.
Ottawa's Claude Giroux scored a power-play goal and Tim Stutzle notched his 100th career goal late in the third period. Brady Tkachuk tied the game early in the second period with a power-play goal.
Linus Ullmark made 17 saves in the loss. The Senators (8-11-1) fell to 0-4-1 in their last five home games.
Frustration set in for Senators' captain Tkachuk in the third period. He took cross-checking, fighting and game misconduct penalties with just over six minutes remaining.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
