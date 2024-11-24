VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver Canucks fend off Ottawa Senators late surge in 4-3 win

    Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) makes a save as defenceman Tyler Myers (57) and centre Teddy Blueger (53) keep Ottawa Senators left wing David Perron (57) from the puck, during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) makes a save as defenceman Tyler Myers (57) and centre Teddy Blueger (53) keep Ottawa Senators left wing David Perron (57) from the puck, during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share

    The Vancouver Canucks kicked off a six-game road trip by holding off the Ottawa Senators 4-3.

    The Senators surged late with a pair of goals in the final three and a half minutes, but lost their fifth straight.

    The Canucks (10-6-3) put in a solid road effort without leading scorer Quinn Hughes for most of the game.

    Hughes was assessed a boarding major and game misconduct at 12:29 of the first period for a hit on Josh Norris that resulted in a facial injury.

    Jake DeBrusk led the Canucks with two goals and an assist. Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist, Teddy Blueger scored and Elias Pettersson had two assists. Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 of 29 shots in Vancouver's net.

    Ottawa's Claude Giroux scored a power-play goal and Tim Stutzle notched his 100th career goal late in the third period. Brady Tkachuk tied the game early in the second period with a power-play goal.

    Linus Ullmark made 17 saves in the loss. The Senators (8-11-1) fell to 0-4-1 in their last five home games.

    Frustration set in for Senators' captain Tkachuk in the third period. He took cross-checking, fighting and game misconduct penalties with just over six minutes remaining.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.

