Mounties are expected to provide an update on an investigation into a double homicide that occurred in northern B.C. last week.

The RCMP said it was "committed to holding a media availability" Monday, though officials have not yet said when or where it will be.

Watch the update live on CTVNewsVancouver.ca

The bodies of two tourists were found on a remote section of the Alaska Highway, located about 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs, last Monday morning.

The grim discovery of the bodies of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, was made by a road worker.

"In the ditch was the lady first, young lady, and maybe five metres behind was the gentleman. He had no shoes. The young lady had one," Trevor Pierre said.

Mounties have not said exactly how the tourists died, but Pierre described the scene as gruesome.

"I don't know how anybody could live with themselves after doing what I saw."

Over the weekend, a witness told Australian media she'd seen Deese and Fowler with a bearded man a short time before their deaths.

Alandra Hull said she'd driven past them Sunday evening, and saw what appeared to be a heated exchange.

Hull said the couple appeared to be bothered by the man.

"To me he kind of looked frustrated or something," she told Nine News Australia.

She didn't stop because she said she got a "bad feeling" from what she'd seen.

Fowler, the son of an Australian police officer, had been working on a ranch near Hudson's Hope. The owner told CTV News Fowler and Deese had been planning a road trip to Alaska in the blue van police found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the RCMP is looking to speak to anyone who'd seen the couple or the van. Anyone with dash cam video is also asked to come forward.

Tips can be left with the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

About a week after the double homicide scene was uncovered, Mounties announced another body was found in northern B.C.

The deceased, who has not been identified, was found about 470 kilometres away on a highway pullout. Officers have not suggested the cases are linked.

The body was found near a burning vehicle. Officers said the body did not belong to either of the two young men who were known to be in the Dodge pickup truck.

They are now searching for 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky.

This article is developing and will be updated when new information becomes available.