Three people were found dead in northern B.C. last week, and police are now searching for two Port Alberni teens in connection.

Both incidents played out on remote stretches of highway, though they are several hundred kilometres apart.

Authorities have provided few details as they try to piece together what happened to a man found on a highway pullout, and a couple found on another highway. Here's what we do know so far.



Scenes

The bodies of an Australian man and his U.S. girlfriend were found on the Alaska Highway, also known as Highway 97, about 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs. It's about 1,900 kilometres north of Vancouver, or a 22-hour drive.

It's an area located within a few hours' drive from the Yukon border. The stretch where the bodies were found is remote.

The body of an unidentified man was found about 20 kilometres south of Dease Lake, a small community near the Stikine River Provincial Park.

Dease Lake, with a population most recently estimated at 303 people, is about 1,746 kilometres north of Vancouver – a drive Google Maps estimates to take 21 hours.

The scenes are about 400 kilometres apart as the crow flies, but driving, they're about 500 kilometres apart. To get between the scenes, one would take Highway 97 over the Yukon border into Watson Lake, then back down into B.C. along Highway 37.

The path between Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park and the community of Dease Lake, for example, is estimated to be a 6.5-hour drive.





What happened

On the morning of July 15, a highway road worker came across the bodies of a man and a woman on the side of the Alaska Highway. On Monday, police said that the couple was fatally shot, and that the case is being treated as a double homicide.

A witness told reporters she'd seen a bearded man who appeared to be in a heated argument with the couple a short time before their deaths but as things looked tense, she kept driving.

On Tuesday, police said they still want to speak to this man and released a sketch of him.

From other witness accounts, it appears that the couple's blue 1986 Chevy van had broken down. One person described seeing the van's hood up, and a young couple sitting on lawn chairs nearby.

The vehicle was located on Highway 97 near where the bodies were found.

Four days later, Mounties were called to investigate a burning pickup truck on the side of another northern B.C. highway. A truck known to have been driven by two teens was located on Highway 37, but the teens weren't there and hadn't checked in with family or friends in a few days.

At one point, the grey and red truck had a camper on the back. Photos from the scene Tuesday showed the camper was gone.

As police searched the area, they found a man's body at a highway pullout about two kilometres away.

Victims

An Australian man and a U.S. woman had been on a road trip in their blue, 1986 Chevy van.

Lucas Fowler, 23, had been on a road trip with 24-year-old Chynna Deese, at the time. Fowler worked at a ranch in B.C., and his long-term girlfriend had been visiting him at the time.

Fowler's boss said he'd spoken to Fowler about fixing up the van for the trip.

The Aussie is the son of an Australian police chief inspector. Speaking to media Monday, Stephen Fowler described his son as a "fun-loving guy" who was vibrant and lived life to the fullest.

Full video: Father of homicide victim addresses media

Deese has been described on social media as ambitious and a "bundle of free-spirited joy."

"It's a love story that's ended tragically. It's the worst ever love story. We have two young people who had everything ahead of them who have been murdered," Stephen Fowler said.

Mounties also released surveillance footage of the van and the couple in their search for witnesses and more information.

Few details are known about the deceased in the Dease Lake case, including how he died.

Police have only provided a description of the man found on a Highway 37 pullout, and police confirmed Tuesday that the two teens are suspects in this man’s death. There is more information on the teens below.

Police are asking the public to help identify the victim who they say was 50- to 60-year-old white man with a heavy build and a grey beard. He had grey hair and was between 5'8" and 5'10".

Two suspects in all three deaths

Two B.C. teenagers are no longer being considered missing persons, Mounties say.

They're now considered suspects in the death of a man whose body was found near their burning truck. They're also suspects in a double homicide that occurred on another B.C. highway a few hundred kilometres away.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, of Port Alberni, have now left the province, the RCMP said at a news conference Tuesday.

Police believe the 19- and 18-year-olds were spotted in Saskatchewan, Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

They were seen driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav-4.

Both are about 6'4" and 170 pounds. McLeod has dark brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair, while Schmegelsky has been described only as having sandy brown hair.

Police warn that the two teens may have since changed their appearance or may be driving a different vehicle.





Do you know something?

Anyone who saw Fowler and Deese or their vehicle is asked to contact the RCMP. In addition, those with dash cam video of the area are asked to come forward. Tips can be left with the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP asks anyone with information on the deceased, the truck fire or the whereabouts of McLeod and Schmegelsky to contact police.

Anyone who sees the two young men is warned not to approach them but to instead call 911 immediately.