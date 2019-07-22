Police are still trying to identify the remains of a body found near a burning pickup truck in northern B.C. last week as they search for the teens who were driving the vehicle.

At a news conference, the B.C. RCMP asked the public to help them figure out who died at a highway pullout about two kilometres from the truck.

The male is described as being white and between 5'8" and 5'10". He had a heavy build, a grey beard and grey hair, and was between the ages of 50 and 60.

Police released a sketch of the man Monday, hoping someone might recognize him.

As part of the investigation, they've set up a new tip line. Members of the public are asked to contact investigators at 1-877-543-4822, or the Major Crimes line at 778-290-5291.

While his identity is not yet known, they were able to confirm he was not either of the young men who were driving the truck.

It is not yet known whether the death is connected to the vehicle or the missing teens.

The grisly discovery was made Friday by Mounties called to the scene of a truck fire on Highway 37 near the Stikine River Bridge, about 50 kilometres south of the small northern B.C. community of Dease Lake.

Police said the body was located at a highway pullout about two kilometres south of the vehicle.

In a statement issued two days later, officers said the body did not belong to either of the young men believed to have been driving the truck.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are from Port Alberni and were travelling through B.C. toward Whitehorse, the RCMP said. It appears they returned to B.C., but Mounties said they did not know why.

The 19- and 18-year-olds had been looking for work, and were driving a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper on the back.

The teens periodically checked in with family and friends, a spokesperson said, and it's possible they're now in an area without cellphone coverage.

However, the discovery of their vehicle prompted police to reach out, asking McLeod and Schmegelsky to let someone know they're OK.

For now, the disappearance is being treated as a missing persons case, the RCMP said Monday.

"Right now we're using all conventional techniques including air services, police dog services and search and rescue to search for the missing men," Cpl. Chris Manseau said.

Police also ask anyone who had seen or spoken to them in the days following their disappearance to contact them, or leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Both teens are described as about 6'4" and 170 pounds. McLeod has dark brown hair, facial hair and brown eyes. Schmegelsky has sandy brown hair, police said.

The truck they were in has the B.C. licence plate LW6433. The teens were last seen travelling south from the Super A general store in Dease Lake at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, a day before their truck was found.

Mounties added that they're aware that some have voiced concerns about safety in northern B.C. following the discovery Friday and two bodies found earlier the same week on the Alaska Highway.

Officers stressed that the incidents occurred several days and hundreds of kilometres apart.

Investigators working on the cases said they're sharing information, but did not say the cases are linked.

Mounties also provided an update on the double homicide of an Australian man and his American girlfriend at the news conference Monday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.