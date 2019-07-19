Police are asking the public for more information after a couple was found dead on a northern B.C. highway earlier this week.

The RCMP says the adults were found on the Alaska Highway about 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs Monday morning.

They were publicly identified Friday as American Chynna Noelle Deese and Australian Lucas Fowler.

Their deaths were initially considered suspicious, but Mounties have since said they're treating the case as a double homicide.

In a statement released through the New South Wales Police Force in Australia, Fowler's relatives said his family is travelling to Canada "to be with our boy and bring him home."

Local media have reported Fowler was the son of a chief inspector with the NSW police.

His family described Fowler as a son, brother, grandson and friend who was lost in a terrible circumstance.

"To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was travelling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating," the statement said.

"To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel. All our love and best wishes go to Chynna's family and friends."

The Fowler family thanked those who have reached out to express their sympathy, and asked that their statement be shared with anyone who'd crossed paths with the couple.

"At this stage we can only move forward a minute at a time, and those minutes are moving slowly."

A post on Instagram from a man who identified himself as a relative of Deese said she was a "bundle of free spirited joy.

"Nothing stopped Chynna from achieving and doing anything she wanted to do. Not sure our family will ever fully recover from this."

Officers are looking to speak to anyone that used that stretch of highway between Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 8 a.m.

They're also looking for information on a blue minivan with Alberta plates. In a statement issued Wednesday, the RCMP said the vehicle was found at the scene, and investigators want to speak to anyone who saw it or possibly assisted the van's occupants.

Anyone with dash cam video is also asked to come forward. Tips can be left with the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

