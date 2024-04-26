Gas prices in Metro Vancouver rise again overnight

Gas prices rose again overnight across Metro Vancouver, wrapping up a week of wild swings in the cost to fuel up.

After spiking nearly 10 cents per litre Thursday, many stations in the region are showing another jump of about six cents Friday, hitting 217.9 for regular gas.

That increase follows a significant drop earlier in the week, when prices fell to just over 200 cents per litre.

One analyst says higher prices are an issue all along the West Coast due to refineries having troubles producing gas.

A trickle-down effect is creating a volatile market that Dan McTeague said is difficult to forecast.

"This market is extremely volatile and it could drop but the likelihood is that there will be a continuation of upward pressure," McTeague told CTV News Vancouver on Thursday, before the latest price jump.

"Supply could be affected in the next couple weeks by the anticipated shutdown of the BP Olympic pipeline we could see a spike of another five or 10 cents."

This time last year, McTeague said, fuel prices in Metro Vancouver were around 30 cents less per litre.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause