Understanding Equal Pay And How To Achieve It With Intel Canada

VANCOUVER -

September 18th is the United Nations' Equal Pay Day. This is a symbolic day that raises awareness about the problems of unequal pay.

On average, women earn 23 per cent less than men. For people of colour, that wage gap increases.

Director at Intel Canada Elaine Mah joined CTV Morning Live to share some of the learnings from Intel.

Intel is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion at all of its offices around the world. It reached pay equity globally in 2019, which was a significant milestone.

Mah shared that Intel took many steps to reach pay equity, such as:

analyzing global workforce pay data and closing identified gaps;

evaluating total compensation, including stock grants;

identifying countries where gender pay gaps existed and providing appropriate adjustments; and

improving representation and progression opportunities for women at Intel

Mah says these are conversations that businesses should be having regularly.

She also emphasized that it is important for employees to advocate for themselves as well. Some of the best ways to do this is to learn by joining local groups.

Her recommendations were:

To learn more about Equal Pay Day and some of the learnings from Intel, check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.