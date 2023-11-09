Tuberculosis case identified on University of Victoria campus

The University of Victoria is warning students, faculty and staff after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered on campus.

In a statement Thursday, the school said the patient, identified only as a "member of the campus community," has been in isolation since they were diagnosed with the lung infection.

"We want to assure students, faculty, staff, parents and guardians that the university and Island Health are taking active steps to respond to this situation and support the university community," the statement said.

People who may have been in close contact with the patient have been notified and provided directions for screening for the infection, the university said.

"While the risk of transmission is low, UVic is working closely with Island Health on protocols to identify, screen and treat those who may have been exposed."

Anyone who did not receive an email from health authorities does not need to be tested, the school said.

Tuberculosis, also known as TB, is an infection caused by a slow-growing bacterium, most often in the lungs.

While only some people who contract the airborne bacterium will become sick, a TB infection can develop into a potentially deadly disease, even years after the initial contact, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Symptoms of an active case of tuberculosis include fevers, chills, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, weakness, fatigue, chest pain, trouble breathing and a persistent cough lasting more than three weeks.

The BCCDC estimates there are between 250 and 300 new cases of TB diagnosed in the province each year.