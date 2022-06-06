Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -

The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.

On Monday, Dutch citizen Aydin Coban stood in a New Westminster courtroom and pleaded not guilty to five counts, including extortion, child luring, harassment and possession of child pornography.

Before her death in 2012, 15-year-old Amanda Todd posted a video online outlining allegations of bullying and blackmail.

Coban was first charged in 2014, and was later extradited to Canada.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.