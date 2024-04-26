B.C. premier to give announcement related to public drug use

B.C.'s premier is scheduled to give an update Friday about public drug use in the province.

Few details were provided ahead of David Eby's announcement, which comes amid growing calls for changes to decriminalization in the province.

Earlier this week, BC United and BC Conservatives called for the province to end its three-year pilot project.

The pushback came on the heels of recent testimony in Ottawa from the head of B.C.'s police chiefs. Fiona Wilson expressed frustration that police are not empowered under current decriminalization rules to prevent people from using small amounts of hard drugs in public spaces like beaches, where families often frequent.

"In the wake of decriminalization, there are many of those locations where we have absolutely no authority," she told the parliamentary committee earlier this month.

Harm reduction and recovery advocate Guy Felicella passionately supports decriminalization, fearing scrapping it would cost many more lives. Even so, Felicella said he opposes public drug use in areas where there may be children, and acknowledges some changes to the law—while still preserving decriminalization—are likely needed.

