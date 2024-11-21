VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Crash sends 6 to hospital in Prince George, B.C.

    The City of Prince George is seen in this photo from its Twitter account (Twitter/@CityofPG) The City of Prince George is seen in this photo from its Twitter account (Twitter/@CityofPG)
    Share

    Six people were hospitalized with injuries "ranging from moderate to severe" after a crash in Prince George Wednesday evening.

    The collision between a pickup truck and a minivan occurred around 5 p.m. on Highway 97 south, near Colebank Road.

    "There was a single occupant in the pickup truck and a family of five, including four children between the ages of five and 12, in the minivan," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, of Prince George RCMP, in a news release Thursday.

    "All of those involved were taken to the hospital by Emergency Health Services with injuries ranging from moderate to severe."

    The crash disrupted traffic in the area for roughly five hours as officers and the B.C. RCMP's North District traffic analyst gathered information at the scene, police said.

    They added that the investigation is ongoing, but criminality is not suspected. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News