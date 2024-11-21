Crash sends 6 to hospital in Prince George, B.C.

Six people were hospitalized with injuries "ranging from moderate to severe" after a crash in Prince George Wednesday evening.

The collision between a pickup truck and a minivan occurred around 5 p.m. on Highway 97 south, near Colebank Road.

"There was a single occupant in the pickup truck and a family of five, including four children between the ages of five and 12, in the minivan," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, of Prince George RCMP, in a news release Thursday.

"All of those involved were taken to the hospital by Emergency Health Services with injuries ranging from moderate to severe."

The crash disrupted traffic in the area for roughly five hours as officers and the B.C. RCMP's North District traffic analyst gathered information at the scene, police said.

They added that the investigation is ongoing, but criminality is not suspected.