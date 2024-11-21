Cariboo Gold Mine in Wells, B.C., gets approval, but a First Nation is opposed
An operating permit has been granted for the Cariboo Gold Mine in central British Columbia, a project that's expected to process 1.1 million tonnes of gold-bearing ore a year but is still opposed by a First Nation.
The B.C. government says in a news release that Barkerville Gold Mines, owned by Osisko Development Corp., was issued the permit for the underground mine in a process that took 13 months to complete.
The mine will employ more than 630 people during construction with an initial $137-million investment and another $918 million over the life of the mine.
It says waste rock from Cariboo will be stored at the Bonanza Ledge Mine near Barkerville, which is also owned by Osisko.
The release says this is the first project entirely assessed under the new Environmental Assessment Act, which was modernized to enhance public confidence, and was done in consultation with experts, the public and First Nations, including the Lhtako Dené, Xatśull, and Williams Lake nations.
But earlier this month, the Xatśull nation issued a statement calling for the project to be halted until it had granted consent.
“The province has shown it is failing to responsibly regulate this sector in our territory,” Xatśull chief Rhonda Phillips said on Nov. 7.
“It’s not the 1980s anymore — by failing to address the very serious issues raised by Xatśull about this project, the province and Osisko are neglecting to uphold their commitments to reconciliation and to implement DRIPA (Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act) and UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples)."
The government's release says a permit under the Environmental Management Act is under consideration, with a decision expected in weeks, after the government issued an environmental assessment certificate for the mine last month.
Lhtako Dené Chief Clifford Lebrun says in a separate statement that the nation was an active participant in every stage of the gold mine project and it's a significant opportunity for its members.
"We look forward to a sustainable and growing relationship with Osisko Development as the project proceeds through to operation."
Osisko CEO Sean Roosen says getting the construction and operating permits mark a major milestone for it and its stakeholders.
"It is the culmination of almost five years of extensive discussion and consultation with provincial regulators, Indigenous nations and host communities in ensuring the project becomes a model for responsible mine development and environmental stewardship that redefines mining for a better future," he says in the statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 1 airlifted to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
'It didn't sound good': Mother shares what her sons went through with walking pneumonia
A mother shares with CTVNews.ca her family's health scare as medical experts say cases of the disease and other respiratory illnesses have surged, filling up emergency departments nationwide.
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won’t have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Tired, lead-footed and distracted: Majority of Canadian drivers admit to bad habits, survey finds
Canadian drivers are regularly in a hurry to get to their destination and a majority are willing to take unnecessary risks on the road, according to the results of a new survey.
Brazilian police indict former president Bolsonaro and aides in alleged 2022 coup attempt
Brazil's federal police said Thursday they indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 other people on charges of attempting a coup to keep him in office after his electoral defeat in the 2022 elections.
Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general in face of U.S. Senate opposition
Hardline Republican Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, in the face of opposition from the Senate Republicans whose support he would have needed to win the job.
Kayaker who faked his own death has told investigators how he did it, sheriff says
A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating daily from Eastern Europe with police, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead after Nanaimo house fire, RCMP say
One person is dead after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.
-
Another windstorm headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, Environment Canada says
Another fall storm is forecast to bring high winds to B.C.’s South Coast on Friday, Environment Canada says.
-
Near-record gusts knock out power to 150K Vancouver Island customers; BC Hydro brings in reinforcements from mainland
The clean up was well underway Wednesday on Vancouver Island after a night of chaos.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Edmonton
-
Alberta forecasts $4.6B surplus in budget update, but braces for uncertainty
The Alberta government is forecasting a $4.6-billion surplus this fiscal year, but Finance Minister Nate Horner says Alberta's in for a "challenging" future.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 Alberta to announce auto insurance reforms Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will announce new automobile insurance reforms Thursday afternoon.
-
'They’re not listening': Some Dunluce residents unhappy with city's renewal plans
An open house was held in Dunluce Wednesday night. The neighbourhood, located in the Castledowns area of North Edmonton, was selected for neighbourhood and alley renewal.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 Alberta to announce auto insurance reforms Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will announce new automobile insurance reforms Thursday afternoon.
-
Winning Lotto 6-49 ticket bought in Calgary worth $1M
Check your Lotto 6-49 tickets, because one purchased in Calgary just won big.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Lethbridge
-
Driver killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Salmon Arm, B.C.
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed in a head-on crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm on Wednesday.
-
Giving Machine at Lethbridge's Park Place Mall sells you things that go straight to people in need
There’s a new way to give this holiday season.
-
Charges laid in September assault of 16-year-old: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an autumn attack that saw a 16-year-old badly injured.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
-
1991-2024
1991-2024 Winnipeg Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
-
Winnipeg police 'not able to substantiate' reports of armed man at U of M
The Winnipeg Police Service said they have been unable to determine whether a man armed with a knife was on the University of Manitoba campus on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Contractor fatally injured while on the job at Regina's Evraz plant
Evraz North America says an investigation is underway after a contractor was fatally injured while on the job in Regina on Nov. 19.
-
'I'll always be a Pat': Regina Pats trade captain Tanner Howe to Calgary
The Regina Pats have announced a blockbuster trade Thursday that sees captain Tanner Howe on his way to Calgary to play for the Hitmen as the team continues rebuilding for the future.
-
Sask. RCMP still searching for man wanted after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
The Saskatchewan RCMP says officers are still looking for one man wanted in connection to serious assaults that took place in Swift Current in October, but said they have arrested a second suspect.
Saskatoon
-
Alberta non-profit Mustard Seed to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse
Alberta-based non-profit the Mustard Seed is stepping up to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse.
-
Saskatoon Friendship Centre opens emergency warming shelter
As Saskatoon recovers from Monday night’s snowstorm, community organizations are stepping up to provide shelter and support to those experiencing homelessness.
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift's motorcade spotted along Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
-
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Montreal
-
Police respond to Pro-Palestinian protest at Concordia University
The lobby of Concordia University’s Hall Building was flooded with pro-Palestinian protesters Thursday as others gathered and chanted outside the campus as part of Quebec-wide solidarity strikes.
-
Quebec fiscal update: $2.1B in new spending, end of tax credit for some older workers
Quebec's finance minister has tabled an economic update with $2.1 billion in new spending over five years amid what Eric Girard describes as a stronger-than-expected recovery from last year's economic slowdown.
-
Northvolt says Quebec battery plant will proceed despite bankruptcy filing
Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
uOttawa to reconsider participation in U-Pass if city increases student fares, student union says
The student union at the University of Ottawa says it will consider pulling its participation from the U-Pass, which provides discounted transit fares for students, if the city goes forward with hiking student transit fees and violating the program’s contract.
-
McDonald's Canada CEO not ruling out a return to the ByWard Market
McDonald's Canada says it has not closed the door on a return to Ottawa's downtown.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Atlantic
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
'This is cold': P.E.I. mother upset over decision to remove late daughter's photos from school memorial wall
A high school on Prince Edward Island is removing pictures of its late students from a memorial wall – a decision that has upset one mother whose daughter attended the school.
-
Fall storm expected this weekend for the Maritimes
A slow moving and intensifying low-pressure system will bring areas of heavy rain and high wind to the Maritimes this weekend.
London
-
London 'middle of the pack' for housing starts despite rapid rise in building permits
A new report suggests London is falling behind when it comes to housing starts. That’s despite a rapid rise in building permits issued in the city in the past year.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
'Incident' reported at Wingham Town Hall, increased police presence in the area
No injuries were reported, and no details have been released on what exactly the incident was.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit LRT involved in Kitchener crash
A busy Kitchener street could be closed for several hours after a crash involving a Grand River Transit vehicle.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Members of motorcycle gangs facing more charges following Cambridge robbery
Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club are facing robbery and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., raid uncovers cocaine, fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun and cash
Five people have been charged – including one from southern Ontario – following a raid of a Tokyo Crescent residence in Elliot Lake.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.