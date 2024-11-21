Cariboo Gold Mine in Wells, B.C., gets approval, but a First Nation is opposed

An operating permit has been granted for the Cariboo Gold Mine in central British Columbia, a project that's expected to process 1.1 million tonnes of gold-bearing ore a year but is still opposed by a First Nation.

The B.C. government says in a news release that Barkerville Gold Mines, owned by Osisko Development Corp., was issued the permit for the underground mine in a process that took 13 months to complete.

The mine will employ more than 630 people during construction with an initial $137-million investment and another $918 million over the life of the mine.

It says waste rock from Cariboo will be stored at the Bonanza Ledge Mine near Barkerville, which is also owned by Osisko.

The release says this is the first project entirely assessed under the new Environmental Assessment Act, which was modernized to enhance public confidence, and was done in consultation with experts, the public and First Nations, including the Lhtako Dené, Xatśull, and Williams Lake nations.

But earlier this month, the Xatśull nation issued a statement calling for the project to be halted until it had granted consent.

“The province has shown it is failing to responsibly regulate this sector in our territory,” Xatśull chief Rhonda Phillips said on Nov. 7.

“It’s not the 1980s anymore — by failing to address the very serious issues raised by Xatśull about this project, the province and Osisko are neglecting to uphold their commitments to reconciliation and to implement DRIPA (Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act) and UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples)."

The government's release says a permit under the Environmental Management Act is under consideration, with a decision expected in weeks, after the government issued an environmental assessment certificate for the mine last month.

Lhtako Dené Chief Clifford Lebrun says in a separate statement that the nation was an active participant in every stage of the gold mine project and it's a significant opportunity for its members.

"We look forward to a sustainable and growing relationship with Osisko Development as the project proceeds through to operation."

Osisko CEO Sean Roosen says getting the construction and operating permits mark a major milestone for it and its stakeholders.

"It is the culmination of almost five years of extensive discussion and consultation with provincial regulators, Indigenous nations and host communities in ensuring the project becomes a model for responsible mine development and environmental stewardship that redefines mining for a better future," he says in the statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.