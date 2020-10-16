VANCOUVER -- The BC Liberal candidate who left the party Thursday after comparing the NDP's free contraception proposal to eugenics issued his first statement on the controversy Friday.

In a Facebook post, Chilliwack-Kent Liberal candidate Laurie Throness said he used "an incorrect word" to explain his concerns about the NDP proposal.

The statement stopped short of apologizing for the word choice, however. Instead, Throness wrote that he wanted "to apologize to all concerned for the damage done to my MLA colleagues and the leader."

The remarks Throness made at a virtual all-candidates meeting on Wednesday drew criticism from political opponents, birth control advocates and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, who said they were "not in keeping with the values of the BC Liberal Party or my own values."

"It contains a whiff of the old eugenics thing where, you know, poor people shouldn't have babies," Throness said during the meeting. "And so we can't force them to have contraception, so we'll give it to them for free."

In his statement Friday, Throness endorsed Wilkinson's leadership, despite their apparent differences of opinion on the issue.

"Andrew Wilkinson is a good man who has dealt kindly with me on a personal basis throughout the summer and even yesterday," Throness wrote. "He should be our premier."

As for his campaign and his political future, the man who has been a Chilliwack-area MLA since 2013 promised to continue competing for re-election.

"I will continue," he wrote. "I am still on the ballot as a BC Liberal. I will inform voters that if they vote for me, I will sit as an independent in the House and continue to speak from my heart and my conscience. I'm in it to win it."

Throness was re-elected with more than 50 per cent of the votes in the riding in 2017, a comfortable 20 percentage points ahead of the NDP candidate, who placed second.

Both NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau have described the controversy surrounding Throness as a failure of leadership on Wilkinson's part.